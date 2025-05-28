In context: Japanese companies have long been known for clinging to outdated technologies such as floppy disk drives and fax machines, but that is now changing faster than ever. Even the venerable VGA standard – originally developed by IBM for its PS/2 computers – is on its way out, soon to disappear from modern laptops sold in the country.

Panasonic recently introduced a new model in its "Let's Note" line of laptops. For the first time, the Japanese company has removed the legacy video port from its integrated laptop features. According to a Nikkei report, this move could mark the beginning of the end for "VGA-enabled" computers sold in Japan.

The original Video Graphics Array controller and its 15-pin connector were introduced by IBM in 1987 as part of the IBM Personal System/2 (PS/2) hardware line. The VGA standard quickly became the lowest common denominator for all subsequent PC graphics hardware and eventually formed the foundation for the Super VGA standards later introduced by third-party manufacturers.

As highlighted in the Nikkei report, analog display technologies like VGA have now been largely replaced by fully digital solutions such as HDMI. A standard HDMI connection can transmit both video and audio signals and has essentially taken over the role that VGA once played – especially when paired with DisplayPort in modern PCs – as the de facto standard for video connectivity.

Panasonic's decision to abandon VGA support may also stem from a deliberate design choice. The company positions its Let's Note laptops as productivity-focused tools that offer a balance of portability, performance, and up to 10 hours of battery life. While the systems include multiple ports for connecting external devices and peripherals, they are also engineered to be ultra-lightweight.

Panasonic appears intent on shaving off every possible gram from the new models, and the VGA port is notoriously bulky compared to modern, all-digital alternatives like HDMI. The new Let's Note CF-SC6 model also includes Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C ports, which are more than capable of driving external monitors or projectors.

With Panasonic finally retiring the VGA port, other Japanese OEMs may soon follow suit. The Tokyo-based company was one of the last PC makers to continue offering integrated VGA connectivity, while competitors such as Fujitsu, NEC, and others have already transitioned to all-digital solutions in recent years.