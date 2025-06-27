WTF?! Everyone loves a bargain, especially when it involves spending $30 on a PC that has over $1,500 worth of hardware packed inside. That's what happened to one Goodwill shopper who stumbled upon the RTX 3080 Ti/Ryzen 7-powered computer in a South Carolina store.

No-Investment9793 posted on Reddit that his dad is a regular customer at the local Goodwill, where he knows everyone. According to the post, someone at the store pointed out the PC, which had been donated by a mother after cleaning out her kid's room. The redditor's dad snapped it up for just $30.

It seems the donor was likely unaware how much the PC was worth. Inside the case was an MSI RTX 3080 Ti. The Founders Edition of this high-end card had a $1,199 MSRP when it launched in June 2021. It's unclear which MSI model is in the PC, but there are top-tier Suprim X models on eBay reaching almost $1,000.

Also in the PC was a Ryzen 7 3800X. The processor carried a $399 MSRP when it launched back in 2019. There's also an unidentified water cooler.

The PC has certainly seen better days. It's very dirty, and the person who put it together didn't prioritize cable management. No-Investment9793 posits that it was put together by someone young, based on the number of stickers on the case, and there was so much thermal paste used that it leaked into the CPU cooler.

Whether the PC would work is unclear as there's no RAM, either because it was removed before being donated or stolen.

The machine is being stripped for parts. No-Investment9793 says his dad will be selling the RTX 3080 Ti – hopefully, it still works (he says he doesn't know how to test it).

Even though the redditor's current PC has an ancient GTX 1660 Super, he says the Ampere card would be too large for his case and he doesn't "run super crazy games" anyway. However, the Redditor will be swapping out his current Ryzen 5 2600X for the newer Ryzen 7 3800X.

Being the internet, a few commenters have cast doubt on the claims, but it's easy to imagine someone who didn't know much about PCs simply assuming it was broken --hence the $30 price. It just goes to show that even in today's connected age, there are still some bargains to be found.