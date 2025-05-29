Something to look forward to: Good news for those excited about the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red has announced that the game, now officially called Cyberpunk 2, has entered pre-production. The less welcome news is that it won't be here until 2029 or 2030. The company also revealed the latest sales figures for its most popular games, including The Witcher 3.

In its Q1 2025 earnings results, CD Projekt Red said that the team behind Cyberpunk 2077 sequel Project Orion, now called Cyberpunk 2, had completed the game's conceptual phase and had progressed to pre-production.

Sadly, it's going to be a long time before we return to Night City and, according to original Cyberpunk tabletop game creator Mike Pondsmith, a second city, which is described as "Chicago gone wrong."

CD Projekt's joint CEO Michał Nowakowski was asked during an investor call if Cyberpunk 2's timeline from pre-production to release would mirror previous games.

"I can reiterate in a way what I said in one of the previous calls, which was basically that our journey from pre-production to final release takes four to five years on average," Nowakowski said. "Having said that, keep in mind that each project is unique, and there are many variables that influence the final outcome. So I will not lead you into specific years, but yes, this is pretty much how it looks."

That would put a release date in 2029 or 2030 at the earliest. At least we'll have The Witcher 4 to keep us entertained, but while that game is now in full production, it's not expected to be out until 2027 at the earliest. The number of employees working on the Ciri-focused fourth main entry in the franchise has increased to 422, while 96 devs are working on Cyberpunk 2.

Keeping with series, The Witcher 3, still many people's favorite game of all time, has sold an incredible 60 million copies since launch. That puts it in twelfth place on the list of best-selling games of all time, above Super Mario Bros. (58 million) and below Terraria (64 million).

The studio also has 48 developers working on the multiplayer Witcher spin-off Project Sirius, 19 developers on the new IP Project Hadar, 131 developers on shared services, and 14 on other projects. Nowakowski said the company's primary recruitment focus for 2025 will be for the Cyberpunk 2 development team.

CD Projekt Red will also be celebrating sales figures for Phantom Liberty. The brilliant Cyberpunk 2077 expansion has now surpassed 10 million copies.