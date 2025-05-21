Forward-looking: We might be several years away from the release of Cyberpunk 2077's sequel, but thanks to Mike Pondsmith, creator of the original Cyberpunk tabletop game, we now know some details.

Pondsmith, who consulted with CD Projekt during the development of Cyberpunk 2077, was asked about his involvement with the sequel, codenamed Project Orion, at the Digital Dragons 2025 conference.

Pondsmith said that while he wasn't as directly involved with the game this time around, he does review Orion's scripts and has been to CD Projekt to take a look at the development.

"Last week I was wandering around talking to different departments, and seeing what they had, 'Oh look, this is the new cyberware, what do you think?' 'Oh yeah, that's pretty good, that works here'," he said.

Pondsmith added that he had spent a lot of time talking to the game's environmental designers, who told him that while the original Night City will still be part of Orion, there will also be another city players can visit.

"I remember looking at it and going, 'I understand the feel that you're going for, and this really does work, it doesn't feel like Blade Runner, it feels more like Chicago gone wrong'. And I said, 'yeah, I can see this working," Pondsmith explained.

Pondsmith never specifically said that the new location was a future version of Chicago; it's likely a different dystopian city inspired by it. According to Pondsmith himself, Night City was a fusion of San Francisco, "ghetto" LA, Singapore, a lot of Sao Paulo, and Beijing, with CD Projekt Red adding elements of Tokyo.

It will also be interesting to see how much Night City has changed in the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. Given how far technology will have advanced by the time Orion launches, expect something pretty special. And one would imagine CD Projekt will do all it can to avoid another disastrous launch like the one Cyberpunk 2077 endured – before reaching an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam four years later.

Right now, CD Projekt's attention will be focused on The Witcher 4, which was revealed in December. The company said in 2024 that it would release before Orion, with the majority of employees working on the Ciri-focused adventure.

Earlier this year, CD Projekt said 84 of its 707 staff were working on Orion. As it's still in the concept stage, don't expect to be playing it for a long time yet.