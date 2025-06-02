What just happened? Nintendo's highly anticipated Switch 2 handheld is mere days away from launch. In preparation for the big day, the Japanese gaming giant has published the console's instruction manual online. Skim through the 19-page document as some did over the weekend, and you'll find plenty of advice worth paying attention to.

Under the careful usage section, Nintendo notes that the Switch 2 comes with a pre-installed film layer on the display. The material is designed to prevent fragments of glass scattering in the event of damage, and should not be peeled off.

We have seen similar warnings on other handheld electronics including the OLED Switch. Some earlier foldable smartphones also came with what appeared to be pre-installed screen protectors that were not intended to be removed, although some users did so anyway and promptly ruined their devices.

A bit of common sense can go a long way in these situations. If a screen protector has an obvious pull tab, then it's probably safe to remove. Conversely, if there's no raised edge and you have to use a fingernail or other flat-edge object to peel it away from the screen, odds are you should just leave it alone.

That said, it is worth reiterating what Nintendo points out in the manual – that this pre-installed film is only meant to hold the glass together in the event of breakage. If you're looking for actual protection for the display, a dedicated screen protector is still going to be the way to go.

Nintendo has its own Switch 2 carrying case and screen protector bundle on offer for $39.99. The kit, which launches on June 5 alongside the new console, also comes with a cleaning cloth. I suspect several third-party providers will also have screen protectors ready to go on launch day at varying price points should you not need the carrying case.

Considering the Switch 2 starts at $450, spending a little more to protect that investment is probably not a terrible idea.