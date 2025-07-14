What just happened? Asus and Microsoft are reportedly planning to launch two new ROG Xbox Ally handheld consoles later this year, targeting Valve's Steam Deck as the segment leader. The prices of both upcoming models have leaked online, allegedly through metadata scraped from Asus's Spanish website.

According to Spanish gaming blog 3DJuegos, the prices were revealed via Google product boxes that appeared in search results. A published screenshot indicates that the base ROG Xbox Ally will be priced at €599 (approximately $698) in Spain, while the higher-end Xbox Ally X will cost a significantly steeper €899 (around $1,048).

It remains unclear whether these figures represent the final retail prices or are simply placeholders set to be updated upon the devices' official launch. Even if accurate, electronics are typically priced higher in Europe than in the US, so the North American prices may end up being slightly lower than those listed for Spain.

Some recent reports speculated that the new consoles could be priced between $800 and $1,000, and the latest leak appears to support those rumors. However, even if the leaked prices are accurate, there's no guarantee they will apply in the US, given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding tariffs.

Neither Asus nor Microsoft has confirmed when the new consoles will be available for purchase. Earlier rumors pointed to an October launch, but more recent reports suggest that pre-orders could begin as early as August, with retail availability following in October.

Microsoft and Asus officially unveiled the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X in June, following months of leaks and speculation. Both devices feature a 7-inch 1080p IPS display with 500 nits of brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for variable refresh rates. They also include dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, upgradable storage, Wi-Fi 6E (2x2), and Bluetooth 5.4. Each unit measures 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm.

The key differences lie in the processor, memory, and storage. The base Xbox Ally is powered by AMD's Ryzen Z2 A SoC, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 memory and a 512GB M.2 2280 SSD. The Xbox Ally X, on the other hand, comes with the more powerful Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip, 24GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory, and a 1TB M.2 2280 SSD.