In brief: It's official: the Switch 2 is the fastest-selling Nintendo game system ever. The hybrid handheld sold more than 3.5 million units in the four days following its global launch. Nintendo cited the improved hardware in its latest machine and the inclusion of Mario Kart World in some bundles as reasons for the success.

There was little doubt that the Switch 2 was going to prove popular. The 3.5 million sales between June 5 and 8 are a testament to how well the company has managed to supply retailers – something that rarely happens with hardware launches. But we're still seeing plenty of stores putting up those "out of stock" signs.

Comparing launch figures to the original Switch, which has become the third best-selling console of all time, the predecessor managed to sell over 2.7 million units in under a month. However, it's worth remembering that the Nintendo Switch was significantly supply-constrained at launch due to high demand and manufacturing constraints.

Nintendo says that Switch 2 upgrades such as the larger screen, faster processor, and redesigned magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers with mouse functionality has spurred demand. The launch of Mario Kart World alongside the Switch 2, which has a Metascore of 87, also helped push up launch sales, according to the company.

The Switch 2 has a $449.99 MSRP for the handheld alone. It is also available as a bundle with a digital download of Mario Kart World for $499.99.

NielsenIQ data (via The Game Business) reveals that the Switch 2 is Nintendo's fastest-selling gaming system in the UK, beating both the first Switch and the previous record holder, the Nintendo 3DS from 2010. But it's still behind the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series on the list of best-ever console launches in the country.

An early teardown of the Switch 2 gave us a closer look at the Nvidia Tegra T239. It also raised some repairability concerns over the unchanged thermal paste application and the device's outer screws.

A later teardown by iFixit was even more worrying. It gave the Switch 2 a repairability score of just 3 out of 10, noting that the battery is glued in, the joysticks are still likely to be drift-prone, important components are soldered to the board, and stickers hide screws.