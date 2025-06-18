What just happened? Add Honda to the growing list of entities interested in the modern space race. The Japanese automotive giant's research and development arm recently conducted a successful rocket launch and landing, marking the first time the company has safely landed a rocket after reaching a height of nearly 300 meters.

The historic flight took place on June 17 at the Honda facility in Taiki Town, Hiroo District, Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan, which has been dubbed as a "space town" thanks to heightened activity from the public and private sector. Honda utilized an experimental reusable rocket measuring 6.3 meters in length and 85 cm in diameter. The dry rocket weighed 900 kg, which increased to 1,312 kg when fueled up. That's small compared to others like the Falcon 9, but you've got to start somewhere, right?

Honda said the rocket reached an altitude of 271.4 meters (roughly 890 feet), and landed within 37 centimeters of the target touchdown point. Total flight duration was 56.6 seconds. By all accounts, the test was a success.

The automaker noted that the test was designed to demonstrate key technology that is essential for rocket reusability, including ascent and descent stability and the capability to actually land. They have been working toward this goal since 2024, conducting engine combustion and rocket hovering tests.

Honda was quick to highlight the multiple safety measures taken before, during, and after the flight. The automaker established a 1-kilometer radius restricted area during the test, and also equipped the rocket with a safety system to shut off thrust in the event it deviated from its planned flight corridor.

Honda has been interested in space technology for years, but much of its work has remained a mystery until late. In a release accompanying the launch, the automaker said it aims to press forward and develop technology that'll enable a suborbital launch by 2029. At the current rate, they are still far behind other space-looking companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin, although competition in the field will ultimately benefit everyone.