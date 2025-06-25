In a nutshell: Have you ever worried about accidentally putting your mini PC inside a washing machine? What about hitting it with a baseball bat or running over it with your car? Probably not, but it's good to know that if these unlikely scenarios occur with Geekom's IT15 model, it would still work.

Geekom's latest IT15 Mini PC packs an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, a 2TB SSD, and plenty of other easily breakable components. However, the company has gone to great lengths to prove this 0.46-liter box can take a huge amount of punishment and survive.

In its torture test video, Geekom first shows the IT15 being run over by a 1.8-ton car without turning into a fine paste. It is then hung by some thread and hit with a baseball bat, piñata-style, without opening up and spilling its goodies.

Who among us has never considered using our Mini PC as an anvil? The IT15 is perfect for this task, as demonstrated by the two concrete blocks that are balanced on top of the device and broken with a sledgehammer.

The next test involves dragging the device behind a moving motorcycle. Then comes the most-likely scenario that users will face: dropping it from a height (and down some stairs).

The IT15 can also survive exposure to sub-zero gases and being barbecued with a blowtorch, before we get to the final test: surviving a spin in a washing machine. It's not filled with hot water, which would have made it even more impressive, but still.

Although battered and bruised, the mini PC boots into Windows at the end of the video.

Geekom said that the IT15 is able to take such a pounding because its cover and outer middle frame are cushioned and made of a blend of Polycarbonate (PC) and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) polymers. The company adds that the full metal middle frame and bottom cover can withstand 200kg (441 pounds) of force without deformation.

The IT15 Mini PC is currently available on Amazon. You also get a $200 coupon, which drops the price to $999.