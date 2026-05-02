Connecting the dots: Many PC games support the PlayStation 5 controller's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, but these almost always require a wired connection. A new custom firmware addresses this by turning a Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W into the wireless dongle that Sony refuses to make.

Modder "awalol" has spent the past several weeks developing firmware that, when installed on a 2-inch-long Raspberry Pi device, allows PCs to use adaptive triggers and haptic feedback on Sony's DualSense controllers without a wired connection. Living room PC gamers will likely appreciate the cheap custom add-on.

The DualSense's adaptive triggers simulate resistance during actions such as pulling a gun's trigger or pressing a vehicle's pedals, and haptic feedback enhances controller vibrations.

While the PS5 supports these features wirelessly, only a handful of PC titles support wireless adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback does not work over Bluetooth on PC because it relies on audio signals. A wireless dongle would be the only solution, but Sony has not disclosed plans to provide one, so awalol decided to make one using a Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W.

An early version of the firmware is available on the modder's GitHub repository, and a readme file contains setup instructions in English. To begin, grab a Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W (available from Amazon for $16 or from PiShop and Micro Center for $7) and hold the BOOTSEL button. Then, connect the device to a PC via USB – it will mount as a storage device. Drag and drop the UF2 file onto the device to turn it into a wireless dongle.

To connect the PlayStation 5 controller, put it into pairing mode by pressing and holding the Create button, then pressing and holding the PS button until the light bar begins flashing. The Pico 2 W should detect and connect to the controller automatically.

Redditor "SlaveKnightSoman" reports that Windows detects the device as a wired gamepad. After the initial pairing, the DualSense connects automatically when turned on.

SlaveKnightSoman shared a video (above) demonstrating the mod in Days Gone. The PC version of Days Gone does not support the DualSense over Bluetooth at all, but the demo shows basic controls and adaptive triggers working flawlessly, and the Redditor claims haptic feedback also works.

A tip from a commenter also enabled awalol to improve the firmware, raising the dongle's polling rate to 1,000Hz and eliminating any additional input lag compared to the PS5 experience.