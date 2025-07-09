Facepalm: AI models are becoming increasingly proficient at generating deepfake audio and video, prompting experts to warn about the growing threat of misinformation and scams. US officials have also voiced national security concerns after an unidentified individual used an AI-generated voice to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio and contact several domestic and foreign government officials.

According to a diplomatic cable seen by Reuters, an unidentified individual left a series of AI-generated voicemails for top US politicians and diplomats on the encrypted messaging app Signal last month, posing as Senator Marco Rubio. The suspicious Signal account reportedly used the display name "Marco.Rubio@state.gov" to appear legitimate to unsuspecting recipients.

While the identities of the recipients were not disclosed, sources told the agency that at least three foreign ministers, a US governor, and a member of Congress were targeted. The cable also noted that other State Department officials were impersonated via email, though it did not specify which individuals were affected.

The cable added that the goal was likely to manipulate officials into revealing confidential information or granting access to restricted systems, though it remains unclear whether any of the targeted government functionaries disclosed sensitive material. The message, sent on July 3 to all US embassies and consulates worldwide, warned employees about the emerging threat of AI-powered impersonation.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters that the administration is aware of the incident and is actively monitoring the situation. She emphasized that the department takes information security seriously and is taking additional steps to strengthen its cyber defense capabilities to prevent similar incidents in the future.

While investigators are working to identify the individual or group behind the now-deactivated Signal account, the State Department is urging US diplomats to report any suspected impersonation attempts to the Bureau of Diplomatic Security. The public is advised to report such incidents to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

The FBI has long investigated cases in which "malicious actors" impersonate senior US officials using AI-generated voice messages to obtain sensitive information or money. In May, the agency warned the public not to respond to messages purporting to come from government officials unless their authenticity can be clearly verified.