Why it matters: In rural Georgia, the landscape is changing in ways few residents could have imagined. Where there were once only trees and quiet, massive, windowless buildings now dominate the horizon, humming with the activity of thousands of computer servers. These are data centers – the physical backbone of the digital world – and their rapid expansion is stirring debate and concern in communities across the US.

The rise of data centers is closely tied to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and cloud computing. But as the demand for digital services increases, so does the strain on local resources – particularly water.

Data centers require vast amounts of water to cool their servers. On hot days, a single facility can consume millions of gallons, rivaling the daily water usage of entire towns. In Georgia, where the climate is humid and water is relatively abundant, the state has become a magnet for data center development. Yet this abundance comes with consequences. The construction boom has sparked concerns about water availability, environmental impact, and residents' rights.

The tension is especially palpable in communities like Mansfield, where some homeowners say their wells have been disrupted by nearby data center projects. "I can't live in my home with half of my home functioning and no water," Beverly Morris told the BBC. "I can't drink the water." Morris lives about 400 yards from a Meta-owned data center.

While companies often commission independent studies to demonstrate compliance with environmental standards, many residents remain wary. The debate goes beyond individual grievances, raising broader questions about how much water should be allocated to tech giants versus households and agriculture.

The issue isn't unique to Georgia. Across the country, the proliferation of data centers is straining water supplies, especially in regions already grappling with drought and water scarcity. Some estimates suggest that large data centers can consume up to five million gallons of water per day. As AI applications become more widespread, the global water footprint of data centers is expected to double in the coming years.

Industry leaders acknowledge the challenge and say they're working toward more sustainable solutions. Some companies are investing in advanced cooling technologies such as liquid cooling and rainwater harvesting to reduce their reliance on potable water. Others are partnering with local organizations to restore watersheds and improve water quality.

Despite these efforts, critics argue that the current pace of growth is unsustainable and that stronger regulations may be necessary to safeguard local resources.

The debate over data centers and water use is likely to intensify as digital infrastructure continues to expand. For many residents, the arrival of these facilities represents a stark trade-off between economic development and quality of life, a trade-off they increasingly feel is not in their favor.

"I'm afraid to drink the water, but I still cook with it and brush my teeth with it," Morris says. "Am I worried about it? Yes."

Image credit: BBC