TL;DR: The Commodore 64, the world's top-selling personal computer, has received revival clones before, but a new undertaking from Commodore International's new owners feature hardware emulation with 99% accuracy. The upcoming HDMI-enabled model uses the same technology behind Analogue's well-regarded retro consoles.

A crowdfunding campaign is now live for a modern clone of Commodore's iconic 1982 home computer. The newly revived company promises to combine near-perfect retro hardware accuracy with support for modern inputs.

Although the images on Commodore's campaign are preview renders, the company has a clear vision of what the Commodore 64 Ultimate will include later this year. At its core lies an AMD Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA processor, which supports over 10,000 C64 games.

FPGAs (Field programmable gate arrays) are chips that allow developers to reconfigure their circuits for various tasks, making them ideal for replicating vintage hardware. Previous FPGA-based clones of systems such as the NES, Super NES, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy Advance have earned praise for delivering highly accurate emulation with low power consumption.

The FPGA-powered Commodore will support cartridges, datasettes, disk drives, and CRT displays for users seeking an authentic retro experience. It also outputs up to 1080p at 60Hz through HDMI and includes Wi-Fi and USB connectivity.

A bundled USB "cassette" will offer a selection of games, demos, music, and an all-new sequel to Jupiter Lander. Support for C64 OS is coming soon.

Although Commodore International is officially behind the crowdfunding campaign, the team leading the effort is almost entirely new. Retro gaming YouTuber Christian "Retro Recipes" Simpson acquired the company and 47 of its trademarks late last month. He has pledged to revive the brand with a mix of retro and modern products. Al Charpentier, one of the original C64 designers, is serving as a technical advisor.

The company expects to begin shipping the Commodore 64 Ultimate in October or November 2025. The standard price is $349, but early supporters can save $50 through a limited-time promotion.

Other developers are also planning to revive classic gaming devices using FPGA technology.

Analogue, which has previously used FPGA to recreate the NES, Super NES, Sega Genesis, TurboGrafx, and Game Boy Advance, will open preorders for the Analogue 3D on October 21. The new console plays Nintendo 64 games in 4K. Meanwhile, tinkerer Taki Udon is developing an FPGA-based PlayStation clone, and engineer Piotr "Osa" Ostapowicz is working on an enhanced version of the Atari using the same approach.