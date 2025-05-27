In context: The Commodore 64 holds the title of the best-selling single computer model of all time. Even decades after its debut, it remains relevant – particularly for modders who keep the system alive with inventive hardware experiments and creative upgrades that enhance its original charm.

SideProjectsLab (SPL) has developed HD-64, a hardware module that provides fully digital HDMI output to the classic Commodore 64. The legendary home computer lacks any native digital video output. Instead, its original VIC-II chip handles composite video output for display on a TV.

SideProjectsLab spent a year developing HD-64, which it describes as a complete digital output solution for the C64. The module doesn't replace the VIC-II chip; instead, it utilizes FPGA-based hardware emulation to "sniff" data from the memory bus and reconstruct the video signal in digital format. The result is clean, full-HD output over HDMI with no signal noise.

The HD-64 module replaces the RF modulator on the C64 motherboard and supports both PAL (50Hz) and NTSC (60Hz) standards. Latency measures under 1ms, and the device works with all original C64 motherboards as well as modern VIC-II replacements like the Kawari.

The HD-64 mod offers several customization options, including color-palette scanlines, a "blur" anti-aliasing effect, aspect ratio adjustments, and mono or stereo sound. Users update the device via USB-C, and SPL is already developing additional features, including configurable scaling effects such as integer scaling and overscan.

The HD-64 isn't exactly cheap, currently selling for €109.00 at Retro 8bit Shop, Retro-Updates, and a few other online retailers. While not the first HDMI upscaling mod for the C64, SPL claims to have created the definitive solution for bringing the classic home computer into the modern digital age.

Despite featuring a single 1MHz CPU, the C64 remains in use in production environments in some regions. Modders love the platform and have experimented with unusual hardware projects, including an expansion cartridge that runs Doom. In recent years, the community also saw the release of a Commodore 64 Mini replica and a full-size clone of the original machine.