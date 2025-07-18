Something to look forward to: AMD has confirmed pricing for the Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Pro series, which launches next week. As expected, these workstation CPUs aren't cheap – all but the lowest tier cost hundreds more than their predecessors. The company is targeting professionals who need top-tier performance and are willing to pay for it.

AMD will launch five new Ryzen Threadripper Pro HEDT processors on Wednesday, July 23. The shift to the Zen 5 architecture and a more advanced 4nm process marks a generational leap over the 5nm Zen 4, with significant performance improvements expected in threaded workloads.

Four of the Threadripper Pro 9000 CPUs cost more than the 2023 Pro 7000 models. The 96-core, 192-thread flagship 9995WX stands out with a $1,700 jump, priced at $11,699 versus the 7995WX's $10,000. The price gap narrows with lower-tier models, but all are at least $250 more expensive than their predecessors.

The exception is the cheapest Zen 5 Pro model, the 16-core, 32-thread 9955WX, which got a $250 price cut compared to the 7955WX despite similar specs and likely better performance. However, the next-gen Threadripper Pro lineup drops the 12-core, 24-thread model, so 7945WX owners looking to upgrade must move to a pricier option.

All Threadripper 9000 Pro CPUs feature a 5.4 GHz boost clock, base speeds between 2.5 and 4.5 GHz, and a 350W TDP. They support up to 2TB of DDR5-6400 RDIMM RAM across eight channels, AVX-512 instructions, and up to 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes. The non-Pro variants – still awaiting pricing and release details – are limited to 1TB of RAM on four channels and 80 PCIe 5.0 lanes.

Processor Cores/Threads Boost/Base Frequency L3 Cache TDP MSRP (USD) TR Pro 9995WX 96 / 192 Up to 5.4 / 2.5 GHz 384MB 350W $11,699 TR Pro 9985WX 64 / 128 Up to 5.4 / 3.2 GHz 256MB 350W $7,999 TR Pro 9975WX 32 / 64 Up to 5.4 / 4.0 GHz 128MB 350W $4,099 TR Pro 9965WX 24 / 48 Up to 5.4 / 4.2 GHz 128MB 350W $2,899 TR Pro 9955WX 16 / 32 Up to 5.4 / 4.5 GHz 64MB 350W $1,649

AMD claims the new lineup delivers a 16-percent IPC uplift and a 25-percent improvement in the SPECworkstation 4.0 AI and ML benchmark over the Threadripper Pro 7000. The 9995WX beats its predecessor by around 26 percent. AMD also says it outperforms Intel's rival chips by 40 percent in Chaos V-Ray, 20 percent in Keyshot, 78 percent in Adobe After Effects, and 49 percent in a DeepSeek R1 32B context-based prompting inference test.

The Threadripper Pro 9000 CPUs will be available for DIY builders and in pre-built workstations from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Supermicro, and other OEMs starting July 23.