In a nutshell: OpenAI has announced a new ChatGPT agent mode designed to autonomously perform a variety of complex computer-based tasks without user input. Notable abilities include filling out online forms, generating PowerPoint presentations, and preparing Excel spreadsheets.

The tool builds on existing operator functionality and uses a virtual browser in the cloud to handle complex tasks. OpenAI claims it can perform real actions, including browsing the web, running code, analyzing files, logging into websites with permission, and delivering complete reports or slideshows.

The ChatGPT agent can even make decisions on its own, using its ability to scrape data from the web, synthesize information through deep research, and leverage its conversational skills. Its capabilities include navigating websites, dragging and dropping items, clicking with a virtual cursor, adding products to shopping carts, and even booking hotels and flights.

While the tool can execute instructions without user input, it still asks for permission before making critical decisions. Its collaborative nature lets users take control of the virtual browser to adjust prompts or steer the agent toward a different task without losing progress. Users can also stop operations at any time.

During a launch event, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demonstrated how the ChatGPT agent can help prepare for a wedding by buying an outfit, booking travel, and selecting a gift. He also showcased how the tool can autonomously analyze data and create a work presentation.

OpenAI says it has built more safeguards into the ChatGPT agent than any of its other AI tools to prevent misuse. However, despite these robust measures, the company warns users it cannot guarantee the agent will always stay within guardrails. To reduce privacy and security risks, OpenAI recommends granting the agent only the minimum access necessary to complete a task.

The ChatGPT agent is already available to Pro subscribers. Team and Plus members can expect access within the next few days. The Pro version has a monthly query limit of 400, while Team and Plus users are limited to 40. The tool will also roll out to Enterprise and Education users in the coming weeks.