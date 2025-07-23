In a nutshell: Maingear is now accepting orders for Retro95, a limited-edition retro-themed PC that blends the unmistakable look of a 90s desktop with "Y2K-proof" modern performance. SilverStone's FLP01 serves as the foundation of the build, and it's an excellent choice. The case started life as an April Fools' joke but gained so much traction that SilverStone decided to make it a real product.

The base model Retro95 includes an AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU and an MSI Pro B650 VC-WiFi II motherboard, paired with 16GB of T-Force Delta RGB memory, a 1TB T-Force A440 NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card. Buyers also get a 650 watt MSI MAG A650GL power supply, a fresh installation of Windows 11 Home, and a one year warranty – all for $1,599.

Those looking for a bit more horsepower can upgrade core components for even greater performance. AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D, a GeForce RTX 5080, and a 4 TB Samsung 990 Pro solid-state drive, for example, would turn this retro gaming machine into a real monster, albeit at more than double the base price. While you're at it, you might as well spend an additional $62 to double the memory capacity.

A beefier power supply isn't a bad idea, either. In fact, it's a necessity should you opt for some of the aforementioned higher-end hardware. Upgrading to a 1,250 watt unit from MSI will set you back an extra $107.

Want the full retro experience? Maingear will even throw in a 24x optical drive for $35.

"This one is for the gamers who lugged CRTs to LAN parties, swapped out disks between levels, and got their gaming news from magazines," said Maingear founder and CEO Wallace Santos.

Buyers seeking additional insurance for their investment should have a look at Maingear's extended warranty options. A one-year warranty comes standard on all purchases, but you can tack on an additional year of coverage for $99 more or boost the warranty up to three years for $199 more.

Maingear describes the Retro95 as a limited-edition drop so if you are interested, now's the time to make a move. "Once they're gone, it's game over."