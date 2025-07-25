Something to look forward to: Following years of leaks, EA is finally set to unveil the first new Battlefield game since the disastrous 2021 launch of Battlefield 2042. With a newly released trailer showcasing the story and a multiplayer unveiling planned for next week, EA hopes to rekindle the era of Battlefield 3 and 4.

EA has released the first official trailer for Battlefield 6, focusing on the storyline and single-player campaign. Streams and other events will showcase the multiplayer mode starting next Thursday, and an open beta is planned for this year.

The two-minute trailer rapidly cycles through action scenes rendered in-engine, displaying multiple locations across the globe, including New York. The game returns the franchise to a modern-day setting, and EA confirmed that the story involves a global conflict between NATO and a rogue PMC called Pax Armata. Battlefield 6 centers on the franchise's trademark blend of on-foot action, tanks, aircraft, and dynamic destruction systems.

EA will demonstrate multiplayer gameplay with a broadcast on July 31 at 2:30 PM ET, followed by gameplay streams at various events through August 2. Although the company hasn't confirmed many details, prior leaks suggest Battlefield 6 will include a battle royale mode. Leaked locations from the game include California and Gibraltar.

Older leaks indicate a maximum of 64 players and significant changes to the specialist class from the critically panned Battlefield 2042. Additionally, Battlefield 6 might launch with as many as 45 weapons and 10 maps. Multiple clips from the closed beta leaked earlier this year before EA removed them.

Although the company confirmed that Battlefield 6 will launch next March, leakers claim to have uncovered an October 10 release date and an $80 price tag ($70 on PC) by datamining the EA app. Nintendo broke the $80 price barrier with Mario Kart World in June, but Microsoft reversed course by lowering the pre-order price for The Outer Worlds 2 to $70.

EA hopes Battlefield 6 will redeem the franchise after Battlefield 2042 became one of Steam's worst-reviewed titles of all time. Players complained about missing server browsers, VOIP, and other basic features.

Vince Zampella, head of Respawn Entertainment and EA Studios general manager, explained that the new entry will reverse some of 2042's design decisions and recapture the feel of 2011's Battlefield 3 and 2014's Battlefield 4. However, anonymous developers are concerned about EA's ambitious commercial targets for the game.

The company is reportedly aiming for 100 million players, triple the number reached by the series' most successful title and exceeding the combined lifetime sales of the 23-year-old franchise. EA hopes that including free-to-play elements will boost Battlefield 6's success, echoing Call of Duty Warzone.