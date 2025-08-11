What just happened? Official support for most Windows 10 editions is set to end on October 14, 2025, causing growing unease among users. One individual has asked a legal team to attempt to compel Microsoft to extend support beyond this date, citing concerns over data integrity and security that could justify several additional years of support for Windows 10 devices.

Lawrence Klein, a Southern California resident who owns two Windows 10 laptops, is suing Microsoft over the company's plan to end support for the older operating system in less than two months. According to Klein's lawsuit, Microsoft is driven primarily by a desire to "monopolize the generative AI market" without any regard for users' data or devices.

The lawsuit alleges that Microsoft's decision to stop supporting a widely popular OS is part of a strategy to push users to buy new devices. Some of these new PCs come equipped with neural processing units, which are currently required to use the Copilot chatbot integrated into Windows 11. However, millions of users will likely continue using their existing PCs even after Windows 10 support ends.

Both consumer and business customers will soon stop receiving security updates for their Windows systems. Many of these devices store sensitive customer data, putting them at increased risk of cyberattacks and other security incidents, the lawsuit claims. Klein asserts that Microsoft is "well aware" of these risks.

For now, Klein is not seeking monetary compensation. He simply wants a judge to compel Microsoft to continue supporting Windows 10 until the operating system's usage falls below a certain threshold. The lawsuit defines that threshold as 10 percent of total Windows users, meaning Windows 10 could remain supported for several more years.

Hundreds of millions of people still use Windows 10, and an estimated 240 million devices don't meet the hardware requirements to install Windows 11. While Microsoft offers the upgrade for free, some Windows 10 users may have to pay a yearly fee to continue receiving security patches for a limited time.

Although Klein's lawsuit raises some valid points, it is unlikely to have any practical impact. Microsoft's plans to retire Windows 10 have been known for years, long before the recent AI-driven shifts in the company's strategy. Windows 10 is now 10 years old, and numerous workarounds exist to install Windows 11 even on unsupported, older PCs.

Those truly concerned about data security should consider moving away from Windows altogether. As former White House cybersecurity advisor Roger Cressey recently highlighted, Microsoft products have become frequent targets for Chinese hackers, reflecting concerns that the company no longer prioritizes security.