What just happened? Microsoft has clarified the details of its Extended Security Updates initiative for Windows 10, announcing that every enrollment method – whether paid or free – now requires users to sign in with a Microsoft Account. This move applies to all pathways, including the straightforward $30 purchase, redeeming Microsoft Rewards points, or enrolling via OneDrive settings backup.

This clarification addresses confusion from earlier announcements, which left some users with the impression that they could pay the $30 fee without registering for a Microsoft Account. However, Microsoft now confirms that an account is necessary to bind ESU licenses and ensure users can receive ongoing security updates after Windows 10's official support ends on October 14, 2025. The ESU program extends critical updates until October 13, 2026.

The program offers several enrollment options. Users may purchase an ESU license for $30, redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points, or opt in for free by syncing their PC settings to OneDrive. In a shift that many will welcome, the $30 license, when tied to a Microsoft Account, will now cover up to ten Windows 10 devices rather than requiring a separate purchase for each one. This is helpful for people with several PCs, but each computer still has to be enrolled individually.

Some people may not like that they now have to use a Microsoft Account. For those already using one – especially users with several PCs and laptops – the expanded device coverage provides a considerable benefit. The claimed reason for the account requirement is to enable Microsoft to track and apply a user's ESU license across multiple devices under the same account.

Consumers looking to participate in the program must be running Windows 10, version 22H2, and have the latest update installed. The enrollment process, available through the Windows Update settings, is rolling out in waves and may not be visible on all devices immediately. Eligible users will eventually see an "Enroll now" prompt under the Windows Update section and must sign in with a Microsoft Account to proceed. After completing enrollment, covered devices will continue to receive important security updates for another year.

The ESU program is designed to offer a bridge for those unable or unwilling to upgrade to Windows 11 by the end-of-support deadline. Having to use a Microsoft Account adds an extra step for some people, but covering several PCs with one license makes the ESU program easier and more affordable for those with more than one device.