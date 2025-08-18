In brief: In the race for the title of the world's fastest monitor, HKC has taken the lead with the Ant Esports ANT257PF. It comes with a ridiculous 750Hz native refresh rate on its 1,920 x 1,080 Fast TN panel, making it the first of its kind to hit the market.

Like other super-fast eSports-focused monitors, the ANT257PF measures 24.5 inches, has a Full HD resolution, and uses a Fast TN panel optimized to reduce ghosting and motion blur more than standard TN. HKC says it can also output 1,280 x 960 and 1,024 x 768 resolutions at 750Hz.

Elsewhere, the monitor has a GtG response time of 0.8ms (0.5ms MPRT), is able to reach a peak brightness of 400 nits with HDR content, and covers 95% of the DCI-PC and 99% of the sRGB color gamuts. It has a Delta E of less than 2 and is VESA HDR 400 certified.

Connectivity consists of two HDMI 2.1 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a DisplayPort 1.4 port -- rather than DP 2.0 or 2.1. HKC says the monitor uses its DIC motion blur reduction tech, too. The rest of the specs are made up of an ergonomic stand with height and tilt options, RGB lighting, and a five-way controller on the rear.

The monitor comes with a hefty 7,999 yuan price tag, which is around $1,115. It arrives on August 19, when it will be auctioned on JD Auction Channel with a starting bid of 1 yuan.

HKC is running a promotion for the Ant Esports ANT257PF launch. The first few monitors sold will include the likes of a signed training kit from the TE Gaming team and a 48-hour training experience with pro eSports players.

Back in January, Koorui, a tech and lifestyle brand that's a subsidiary of HKC, announced that it was releasing the Koorui G7, a 750Hz monitor with similar specs to the ANT257PF – though with a 0.5ms response time. That monitor hasn't made it to market, so the Ant Esports model will be the first available to pack a refresh rate this high.