Nintendon't: A Chinese manufacturer recently introduced a low-cost portable device for playing retro games that carries the "Lenovo" brand and appears to include a questionable collection of ROM images associated with Nintendo and other game publishers. And Nintendo, as is well known, is not particularly tolerant of large-scale, unauthorized emulation or distribution of its games.

Earlier this month, Lenovo launched a new retro gaming device in China focused on emulation experiences. However, Lenovo was not involved in the device's manufacturing or day-to-day sales operations, instead licensing its brand to a third-party Chinese company producing a white-label product.

That is where the situation becomes more complicated. The retro console, reportedly named the Lenovo G02 – despite having no connection to Lenovo's own Legion Go 2 handheld – appears to include a collection of unlicensed ROM images of several classic games. One of the companies involved is Nintendo, which is well known for its aggressive legal enforcement of intellectual property rights across both software and hardware.

According to an inquiry by Retro Rodo, the "fake" Lenovo G02 handheld is in fact officially licensed under Lenovo's branding through a white-label manufacturing arrangement. Lenovo PR representatives reportedly confirmed the partnership, explaining that the G02 device was produced through a regional brand-licensing agreement focused exclusively on the Chinese market.

The Lenovo G02 is equipped with a Cortex-A35 Arm processor and is said to "smoothly" run both 2D and 3D emulated games. The handheld is based on an optimized Linux distribution and reportedly supports more than 30 classic platforms, including the Sony PlayStation Portable, PlayStation, Sega Dreamcast, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, and others. It also includes emulated arcade titles.

Lenovo's PR said products developed through white-label agreements "may differ from Lenovo products sold through authorized channels."

The world's largest PC maker has not taken direct responsibility for the alleged IP violations involving unlicensed ROM images, but it has licensed its brand to the Chinese manufacturer behind the device. White-label agreements are typically used for mass-produced generic products, including electronics, consumer devices, and software packages.

The G02 is still being sold on AliExpress and other online marketplaces, where both domestic and international buyers can reportedly purchase it. The device's inclusion of unlicensed ROM collections could potentially create legal exposure for Lenovo, particularly given Nintendo's history of aggressive IP enforcement.

Nintendo has long stated that it is committed to preserving gaming history and maintaining the commercial viability of its properties. Officially, users looking to play classic Nintendo titles are directed toward licensed platforms such as the Nintendo Switch and its digital storefront, rather than third-party emulation devices.

Image credit: Retro Dodo