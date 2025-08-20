In a nutshell: Samsung has expanded its 9100 Pro PCIe 5.0 SSD lineup with two new 8TB models: the standard 9100 Pro 8TB and the 9100 Pro 8TB with heatsink. The standard version targets users with large storage needs, while the heatsink variant is designed for gamers, content creators, and professionals seeking better thermal management and sustained peak performance.

Designed for data-intensive applications, the new ultra-high-capacity SSDs deliver sequential read speeds of up to 14,800 MB/s and write speeds of up to 13,400 MB/s. Random read and write performance reaches 2,200K IOPS and 2,600K IOPS, respectively. Samsung also claims the drives are significantly more power-efficient than previous models, reducing energy consumption by up to 49 percent.

The 9100 Pro lineup originally launched in March with 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB options. The new 8TB variant is now Samsung's highest-capacity PCIe SSD, capable of storing roughly 80 popular PC games at an average size of 90GB each. These drives use the PCIe 5.0 interface and are compatible with most modern laptops, desktops, and gaming consoles.

The 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB heatsink models feature an 8.8mm-thick heatsink that complies with the PCI-SIG D8 standard, ensuring full compatibility with PlayStation 5 systems. The 8TB versions, however, include an 11.25mm-thick heatsink, custom-engineered to work with the PS5 despite not adhering to the D8 standard.

The lower capacity models are already available for purchase; the 8TB units will hit shelves in mid-September. Pricing starts at $999 for the standard M.2 8TB model and $1,019 for the heatsink-equipped version. Both come with a five-year limited warranty and a durability rating of 4,800 TBW (terabytes written).

The 9100 Pro series ranks among the fastest and most capable consumer SSDs available, regardless of capacity. However, the pricing is steep – even compared to Samsung's own 990 Pro PCIe 4.0 drives – making these models best suited for professionals and hardcore gamers who demand top-tier performance and are willing to pay a premium for cutting-edge technology.