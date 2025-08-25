In brief: OpenAI boss Sam Altman has had discussions with the UK's technology secretary about giving the $20-per-month ChatGPT+ to every citizen in the country for free. Allowing almost 70 million Brits access to the premium tier would cost the government as much as £2 billion, which is around $2.7 billion.

Altman's meeting with technology secretary Peter Kyle was part of a broader discussion in San Francisco about collaboration opportunities between OpenAI and the UK.

Kyle is a strong proponent of AI use within the government. He's also a fan of using it in his own role – a freedom of information request in March showed he had asked ChatGPT for advice on work-related issues, including why British businesses are not adopting artificial intelligence and what podcasts he should appear on. He also asked for media and policy advice.

"ChatGPT is fantastically good, and where there are things that you really struggle to understand in depth, ChatGPT can be a very good tutor for it," Kyle said in January.

Kyle dined with Altman in March and April, according to The Guardian. One topic of discussion was to give every UK resident free access to the $20/£20-per-month ChatGPT+, thereby enabling access to faster responses, reliable access even during high-demand periods, and priority to new features.

But sources say the $2.7 billion price tag meant Kyle never took the idea seriously – there's little doubt that Brits would be angry at so much being spent on AI access when extra money is needed in the National Health Service, police, education, etc.

That price seems especially high given that a $20 subscription for everyone living in the UK would come to around $1.4 billion. Moreover, the UK is already one of OpenAI's top five markets for paid ChatGPT subscriptions.

The meetings did lead to a collaboration between OpenAI and the UK government. Kyle signed an agreement with the company in July to use its services in the UK's public sector. The memorandum of understanding could lead to the likes of ChatGPT being used in education, defense, security, and the justice system. OpenAI, in return, could receive access to government data, which one expects will lead to plenty of outcry over security and privacy concerns.

The government's Department for Science and Technology confirmed that there are no plans to give UK residents free access to ChatGPT+, but OpenAI might try to introduce similar schemes elsewhere. The company has agreed a deal with the United Arab Emirates to "enable ChatGPT nationwide," and remains in talks with other governments