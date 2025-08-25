What just happened? China-based gaming handheld maker Abxylute has announced a Windows-powered portable game console featuring a large, high-resolution display with support for glasses-free 3D visuals. Called the 3D One, the device can also function as a laptop or tablet and is scheduled for launch this fall priced at $1,699.

The Abxylute 3D One features a 10.95-inch display with a 2,560 × 1,600 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming performance. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 258V Lunar Lake processor, paired with 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and 1TB of storage. The device includes a 50Wh battery and weighs 1.11 kg (approximately 2.45 lbs) with the built-in kickstand.

The device features a hardware toggle that allows users to switch between 2D and 3D viewing modes. The stereoscopic effect is currently available in a limited number of supported apps and games, enabled through eye-tracking technology. The console also includes an app that can convert standard 2D photos and videos into 3D.

Abxylute says at least 50 games on Steam have already been optimized for a "deep effect mode," with more expected in the future. The company has not officially released the full list of supported titles, but The Verge reports that it includes Black Myth: Wukong, Naraka: Bladepoint, and Hogwarts Legacy.

The system will ship with detachable controllers featuring integrated touchpads, RGB-lit Hall effect joysticks, and triggers. The twin-controller set can be combined into a single wireless gamepad, similar to the Nintendo Switch. Abxylute is also offering a detachable keyboard, allowing the device to function as a standard Windows laptop.

The 3D One is believed to be a rebranded prototype gaming handheld co-developed by Intel and Chinese tech giant Tencent. Originally called the Sunday Dragon 3D One, the device was showcased at CES 2025 in Las Vegas but never received a commercial release. The only notable change since its CES debut is the addition of integrated touchpads on the detachable grips.

Despite a flood of new Windows handhelds entering the market, the Switch 2 remains the best-selling device in the segment. Valve's Steam Deck also performs strongly, thanks to its combination of solid performance and competitive pricing.

For Windows-based devices to effectively challenge the Steam Deck, Microsoft will need to optimize Windows 11 for handheld PCs. The sooner that happens, the better it will be for gamers.