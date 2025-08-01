What just happened? Nintendo has a hit with its new Switch 2 console, and now it has the numbers to prove it. For the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026, the company more than doubled its net sales, jumping from 246.6 billion yen to 572.3 billion yen (roughly $3.9 billion). That figure easily beat analyst expectations, with LSEG forecasting just 474.84 billion yen.

Operating profit checked in at 56.9 billion yen versus the 53.46 billion yen that Wall Street was anticipating.

Unsurprisingly, much of that windfall has to do with the launch of the Switch 2 on June 5. Nintendo said sales from its dedicated video game platform business grew 142.5 percent year over year, and that the console's higher price compared to the original helped contributed to a greater increase in net sales.

The Japanese gaming giant noted that sell-through of the Switch 2 exceeded 3.5 million units worldwide in the first four days following launch – the highest-ever sales performance of any Nintendo game system in history. Sell-through over the first seven weeks surpassed six million units globally, with Nintendo noting that demand is still exceeding supply in several countries.

To date, Nintendo has sold 5.82 million Switch 2 units and 8.67 million software titles. For comparison, sales of the original Switch sit at 153.10 million units with 1.42 billion pieces of software moved. Sales of Mario Kart World, the most popular title on the Switch 2, currently sit at 5.63 million copies.

We Tested the Switch 2 Display - Is It Really That Slow?

Nintendo said it will continue to bolster supply and production systems to get consoles to consumers as fast as possible. With the holiday season fast approaching, it's not a bad strategy.

It wasn't all sunshine and roses, however, as Nintendo noted a 4.4 percent sales decline in its IP related business compared to the same period last year. The company attributed this to a decrease in revenue from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Image credit: Petar