In brief: While the Nintendo Switch 2's first year on the market was by all accounts successful, critics have had some nitpicks about its hardware, such as the blurry screen and difficult-to-replace battery. Recent reports indicate that Nintendo aims to address these issues with new units expected to roll out this year. However, the company confirmed that it will stop shipping the original Switch to Europe in 2027.

Nintendo's UK support site has confirmed that Switch 2 consoles and controllers sold in Europe after fall 2026 will feature new battery configurations. While functionality and battery life will not change significantly, complying with new EU regulations will make the batteries easier to remove and replace.

Nikkei initially reported the company's plans in March, but Nintendo only recently outlined them. The affected products – the Switch 2, Joy-Cons, Pro Controller and Nintendo Online retro controllers – will be a few grams heavier and likely have the same battery life as before. However, the change might create a market for high-capacity third-party batteries.

The update was prompted by EU regulations set to take effect next year, aimed at reducing e-waste by ensuring that dead batteries don't automatically send electronics into landfills. Unfortunately, Nintendo will not update the original Switch to meet the new requirements, and the older handheld will exit circulation in Europe after February 2027, close to its 10th anniversary. In a statement to IGN, the company confirmed that it will continue shipping the original Switch elsewhere.

A new model of Switch 2 LCD panel, most likely by Sharp, has surfaced on a Chinese resale site (img 1). Compared with the launch model from Innolux (img 2), the exposed circuit, connector, and cables are significantly different (imgs 3-4), indicating an updated design – not merely a minor revision. 1/



[image or embed] – Nintendo Patents Watch (@ninpatentswatch.bsky.social) June 29, 2026 at 1:19 PM

As Nintendo confirms one hardware change for the Switch 2, another potentially welcome upgrade remains shrouded in mystery.

Rumors that the company would update the device's notoriously blurry screen to increase its response time have circulated since early this year. The reports received substantial backing when Nintendo Patents Watch shared images from a Chinese online reseller showing a panel that matched the Switch 2's specifications but featured significantly altered circuits.

Sources claim that the new screen comes from Sharp rather than Innolux, which manufactured the panels for launch units. Furthermore, Digital Foundry reports that Switch 2 kiosk units with improved image quality have already been spotted in Japan. Although it remains unclear when the improved LCD panels might roll out globally, shipping them to Europe with the new battery configuration would be unsurprising.

While Nintendo has largely managed to avoid the price hikes that have added hundreds of dollars to Sony, Microsoft, and Apple devices so far, no one can run from the RAMpocalypse forever. The company previously confirmed that the Switch 2's price will rise by $50 in September, and analysts expect further hikes in the coming years.