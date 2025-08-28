In a nutshell: Using Bluetooth headphones while maintaining high audio quality on Windows has long been a challenge, with trade-offs between playback fidelity and microphone use. Now, Microsoft is promising to improve the overall listening experience by adopting Bluetooth LE Audio, enabling simultaneous high-quality voice and media streaming for modern headsets.

The latest Windows 11 updates will please owners of modern Bluetooth headphones, gamers, and anyone who streams high-quality audio while chatting. Microsoft notes that the OS now supports Bluetooth LE Audio technology and its enhanced operation profiles.

The LE (Low Energy) Audio architecture, introduced a few years ago, significantly upgrades the Classic Audio system. The Bluetooth Special Interest Group describes LE Audio as the next generation of wireless audio, offering new features to improve performance and enable additional use cases.

Microsoft explains that Bluetooth's Classic Audio architecture relies on two main profiles. The Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) provides the best audio quality but does not support microphone use. Meanwhile, the Hands-Free Profile (HFP) allows the microphone to function, but audio playback drops to mono with reduced fidelity.

Despite being over twenty years old, Bluetooth Classic Audio is a well-tested technology that still delivers. Most modern Bluetooth headsets now support improved audio compression technology, including a doubled sample rate for the HFP. Microsoft calls this tech "wideband" voice, even though audio quality is still similar to AM radio when using Bluetooth Classic headsets.

Windows 11 24H2 adds support for "super wideband stereo" for LE Audio voice, replacing the A2DP and HFP modes with the Telephony and Media Profile (TMAP). This new audio profile enables devices to handle audio playback and voice simultaneously. It also supports the Hearing Access Profile for users with hearing aids or implants.

With LE Audio's improved compression and TMAP, modern Bluetooth headsets can deliver voice audio at up to a 32kHz sampling rate. Microsoft says this should eliminate muffled sound during calls or multiplayer gaming sessions.

The standard also enhances calls in apps like Microsoft Teams. The Teams Spatial Audio feature, which provides spatial cues during multi-participant calls, now works with both wired and Bluetooth LE Audio headsets, which is a nice improvement.

The primary drawback is that TMAP and super wideband stereo require modern audio devices, Windows PCs, the latest Windows 11 24H2 updates, and updated Bluetooth drivers. My trusty Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones don't support the new TMAP profile, so I'll sit this one out for now.