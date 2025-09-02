A hot potato: If there's one thing that's really angered streaming subscribers in recent times, it's companies cracking down on password/login sharing. Several services have followed Netflix in introducing enforcement policies to prevent the practice. And it seems that YouTube is now doing the same with Premium Family Plan members who live outside of a main household.

Like other companies' family plans, the YouTube Premium Family Plan lets five nominated people share one person's subscription benefits. The $23 plan offers ad-free videos, offline download, background play, and YouTube Music Premium access.

One of the eligibility requirements for the plan's family members is that they reside at the same residential address as the family manager (who pays the subscription). As used to be the case with subscription services, YouTube has been lax in enforcing this rule, but no longer.

Android Police reports that the Google-owned company is sending out emails to those it suspects are flouting the rules, reminding them that Premium family membership requires all members to be in the same household.

The email says that the recipient "may not be in the same household as your family manager." As such, their membership will be paused in 14 days at which point they will no longer have access to YouTube Premium benefits, though they will remain in the family group.

YouTube has long carried out what it calls an electronic check-in every 30 days to confirm family members all live at the manager's address. But until now, it never seemed to punish those who violated the rules.

Many believed that having the same billing address as the family plan manager was sufficient, but YouTube confirmed in 2023 that they must also physically reside at the address.

YouTube recently started testing a two-person plan for YouTube Premium, allowing two people in the same household to share a subscription. March also saw the US launch of Premium Lite, which offers an ad-free viewing experience for most videos while removing several Premium features for $7.99 per month.

Netflix actually saw its subscriber numbers jump drastically after it cracked down on password sharing in 2023, so it's no surprise that Google has finally decided to follow suit, especially now that the new duo/lite plans are available.