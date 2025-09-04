What just happened? Instagram's long-awaited iPad app finally arrived this week, marking a notable shift in Meta's approach to social content on larger screens. The move isn't just about bringing Instagram to tablets, it's a bet on the future of short-form video. By centering the experience around Reels, Meta is doubling down on the format reshaping user behavior, advertiser strategies, and the competitive battle with TikTok.

Instagram on iPad arrives with a redesigned experience that puts Reels front and center – a move poised to reshape how millions engage with Meta's platform at a pivotal moment for short-form video.

For the first time, iPad users will be greeted by a Reels-only feed upon opening the app, marking a deliberate departure from the photo-first approach of Instagram's classic mobile version.

By placing its TikTok rival at the core of the tablet experience, Meta is signaling not just a product redesign but a strategic response to the industry-wide shift toward bite-sized video, and to TikTok's recent regulatory uncertainty in the US.

While the iPad app retains familiar Instagram features – Stories at the top, options to switch between Following feeds, chronological viewing, and direct messages – the larger display unlocks new possibilities. Users can multitask with side-by-side viewing, see comments alongside full-size Reels in a desktop-like environment, and navigate messages in a layout reminiscent of Meta's Messenger. Meta has also confirmed that an Android tablet version with this design is in development.

Instagram's journey to the iPad was years in the making, delayed by engineering hurdles and shifting internal priorities. The platform's early focus on fast, seamless loading for phone screens meant images didn't scale well to larger displays, leaving tablets a lower priority in Meta's roadmap. But with iPad sales rebounding – Apple expects more than $28 billion in fiscal revenue from the device this year – and a revamped iPad Pro on the horizon, Meta saw an opening to finally revisit its tablet strategy.

Meta's latest moves highlight its deepening bet on short-form video. Instagram has extended Reels' maximum length, rolled out reposting and fast-forward options, and lured TikTok creators with financial incentives.

The focus is deliberate. Meta disclosed last November that Reels now accounts for half of all time spent on Instagram, reflecting both strong user demand and advertiser interest. With more than two billion monthly users worldwide, Instagram is projected to generate roughly half of Meta's US ad revenue this year.