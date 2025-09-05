In brief: BMW is known for the expensive, luxury cars it makes, but the company also builds some popular electric scooters. At the IAA Mobility 2025 show, it unveiled the Vision CE, which is essentially an electric self-balancing model with an enclosure.

The Vision CE owes a lot of its design language to the old BMW C1, a scooter from 2000 that also featured an enclosure. The idea was to combine the convenience of a scooter with the safety of car, but it never sold well and was discontinued in 2002.

The German automotive giant has since made several popular electric scooters, including the CE 02 and CE 04, both of which began life as concepts before their launch.

Thanks to its cage and four-point seatbelt, Vision CE drivers don't have to worry about wearing a helmet or other safety gear – probably.

The enclosure frame is made of lightweight metal tubes that act as a protective roll cage while also allowing the high-backed seat and belt.

The most interesting feature is the Vision CE's self-balancing technology. Not only does this keep the scooter stable while moving at slow speeds through traffic – something many new riders struggle with – but BMW claims it will completely self-balance while stationary, which should make stopping at traffic lights more akin to being in a car than a scooter or motorbike.

The Vision CE is expected to be similar in performance to the CE 04, which can reach 75 mph using its 42-horsepower engine. The CE 04 also has an 80-mile range, 8.9 kWh battery, 62Nm of peak torque, and a $12,195 price tag for the base model. The Vision CE's cage will likely impact the its max speed and range, of course.

Assuming it makes it beyond the concept stage, buyers will be able to make the Vision CE even more car-like by adding optional extras like a full windshield, roof and wind-deflecting panels to keep their legs warm. There are also accessories like luggage racks and auxiliary lights.

No word on a potential price for the Vision CE, though it will likely cost a lot more than the CE 04. With its enclosure and self-balancing abilities, it could appeal to those who've always wanted a scooter but aren't keen on sacrificing car convenience and safety.