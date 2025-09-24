Ripple effect: Google has begun rolling out its Gemini assistant to television screens, reshaping how viewers interact with Google TV and other devices powered by Android TV OS. The launch, which started with TCL's QM9K series, marks a major step in Google's strategy to embed advanced conversational AI across its consumer ecosystem. Once the rollout is complete, the company expects Gemini to be available on more than 300 million active TVs and streaming devices.

Viewers can now interact with their TVs much as they would with a smartphone, asking questions or requesting tailored recommendations using natural, conversational phrasing. For television-related inquiries, Gemini is designed to help when audiences are debating what to watch, finding shows from incomplete details such as – "What's that hospital drama everyone's talking about?" – or providing catch-up summaries of earlier seasons without revealing spoilers. The assistant can also draw on reviews and ratings to help users decide whether a title is worth watching.

While the initial use cases focus on home entertainment, Gemini's potential extends much further. On Google TV, the AI can handle a wide range of queries beyond television content, including offering homework help, supporting family vacation planning, and assisting with learning new skills. In technical demonstrations, Gemini was shown responding to complex or open-ended prompts, formatting answers with relevant video links and visual aids.

Importantly, Google officials stress that Gemini's introduction does not replace the existing non-AI Google Assistant functions. All previous quick commands such as opening apps, adjusting volume, or controlling smart home devices remain supported alongside Gemini's expanded conversational capabilities.

The staged rollout will bring Gemini to additional models later this year, including the Google TV Streamer, Walmart's onn 4K Pro, the 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and UX televisions, and the 2025 TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K product lines. Users of these and other compatible devices will gain functionality over time, with future updates expected to add integration with third-party services.

Gemini's arrival on Google TV reflects a broader push among technology firms to position televisions as intelligent home hubs. The update enables hands-free smart home control, allowing users to monitor doorbell cameras, adjust lighting, and manage other connected devices through voice or text conversations powered by AI.