TL;DR: Gaming mice are kind of a black box: sensor tuning, polling behavior, and click processing are all locked behind manufacturer firmware you can't inspect or modify. Keychron wants to change that. The company is building ZGM, an open-source firmware project for gaming mice, with the explicit goal of doing for rodents what QMK and ZMK already did for keyboards: turning closed hardware into something enthusiasts can actually tinker with.

Keychron has just introduced its blueprint for developing open-source mouse firmware. The Zephyr Gaming Mouse (ZGM) project is going to do to mice what QMK or ZMK did for keyboards, Keychron said, bringing greater flexibility and transparency to what modern rodents can do beyond the capabilities stated by manufacturers.

The GitHub page for ZGM is up, though the firmware's code isn't arriving until the first quarter of 2027. However, we already know quite a bit about the new firmware and its developers' principles. ZGM is built on Zephyr, a real-time operating system (RTOS) capable of abstracting many of the hardware components used by supported devices.

Thanks to Zephyr RTOS' established foundation, ZGM should offer broad hardware compatibility and quickly scale with different configurations. The firmware itself is being designed to be a new foundation for modern gaming mice, with a specific focus on low-latency inputs, flexible hardware support, and many customization avenues for manufacturers and – dare we hope – end users.

ZGM will have a modular architecture, providing support for multiple hardware variants. Other essential components, including sensors, buttons, scroll wheels, and lighting drivers, are decoupled layers so that they can be easily swapped or extended without rewriting much within the firmware's code.

ZGM will supposedly be a performance-first project, with specific optimizations for sensor polling, button click processing, and wheel interaction. Keychron highlights its willingness to support the open-source community and its commitment to public transparency, as the company has already demonstrated by embracin FOSS keyboard ecosystems (QMK, ZMK) and releasing 3D blueprints for its own keyboards.

Keychron highlights that, unlike the QMK and ZMK projects, the mouse market has no established open-source firmware ecosystem just yet. By applying the same philosophy to mice with ZGM, the peripheral maker hopes to encourage an input ecosystem that's both more open and experimentation-ready.

That's the theory, at least. For now, ZGM still appears to be in the documentation and design phase with an ambitiously packed schedule ahead. Keychron plans to install the new firmware on its upcoming G6 HE mouse model, a flagship that's expected to compete with the Logitech Pro X2 Superstrike thanks to its MagOptic (optical+magnetic) switch design. As far as we can tell, the Pro X2 Superstrike isn't expected to adopt an open-source firmware system similar to ZGM.