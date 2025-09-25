What we know so far: Chinese tech firm Innosilicon Technology has unveiled the Fenghua No. 3 graphics card, a homegrown GPU built entirely on a new architecture. The launch marks a major step forward for China's ambitions to reduce reliance on foreign chipmakers like Nvidia and AMD, with potential implications for gaming, AI development, and data center markets.

The Fenghua No. 3 is based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, with inputs from the OpenCore Institute's Nanhu V3 project. The new design is expected to make the card more powerful and efficient than its predecessors - Fenghua No. 1 and No. 2 - both of which were based on Imagination Technologies' PowerVR IP.

Innosilicon describes Fenghua No. 3 as a multifunction GPU that can be used for scientific computing, 3D modeling and CAD, medical imaging, gaming, and even training AI models. It's unclear if the company will design multiple variants for different workloads or if the same model will be marketed as a catch-all solution for various types of applications.

The Fenghua No. 3's graphics core is reportedly compatible with Nvidia's CUDA platform, which would significantly expand the card's software support. Nvidia, however, has yet to confirm the report, so take it with a pinch of salt for now. The card works with Windows, Android, Tongxin, and Kylin Linux, and supports DirectX 12, Vulkan 1.2, and OpenGL 4.6.

At the launch event, Innosilicon demonstrated the GPU's gaming prowess by running multiple popular games, such as Tomb Raider, Delta Force, and Valorant. However, the company did not publish any benchmarks or gaming data, so its real-world performance remains unclear.

On the technical side, the Fenghua No. 3 is equipped with over 112GB+ of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), making it compatible with large-scale AI workloads. A single unit supports 32B and 72B models, meaning eight of them in tandem can run 671B and 685B models. Another highlight is the vGPU design architecture with hardware virtualization for data centers.

Fenghua No. 3 is said to be the first Chinese GPU with support for hardware ray tracing, as well as the first GPU worldwide with DICOM medical grayscale display. Innosilicon claims the card will support DeepSeek AI's V3, R1, and V3.1 models, as well as Alibaba's Qwen 2.5 and Qwen 3 AI models and their derivatives.

There's no word on when the card will launch and how much it will cost, nor do we know if Innosilicon plans to release it outside China. However, if the reports in the Chinese media are accurate, the Fenghua No. 3 could offer some opposition to established players like Nvidia and AMD.