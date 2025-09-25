Something to look forward to: The company that recently re-released Soul Reaver and the early Tomb Raider games has now turned its attention toward the original Deus Ex. This new version of one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time will introduce numerous graphical and gameplay enhancements, revitalizing the iconic action RPG/immersive sim.

Aspyr Media unveiled an upcoming remaster of Ion Storm's seminal classic, Deus Ex, during Sony's State of Play showcase at the 2025 Tokyo Game Show. The game will be available for $29.99 on Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch next February.

Like Aspyr's recent remasters of Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, Deus Ex Remastered will mostly resemble the original version while overhauling the graphics and adding quality-of-life enhancements. Although the PC version has long been available on digital storefronts, this reissue brings the classic action RPG to modern consoles for the first time.

Aspyr has fundamentally altered Deus Ex's lighting, introduced dynamic shadows, updated the textures, and implemented new visual effects. Furthermore, all characters feature new models with increased detail, improved lip-sync animations, and ragdoll physics. Observers on social media have compared the new graphics to the 2003 sequel, Deus Ex: Invisible War.

Players who own the original PC version of Deus Ex might find some of the new gameplay features useful, such as autosaves, cross-platform cloud saves, achievements, and modernized gamepad controls. A new user interface scales to 4K displays, and the game now supports ultrawide and multi-monitor aspect ratios.

Deus Ex has enjoyed a vibrant modding community since its initial launch in 2000. Recent fan projects have significantly overhauled the game and even introduced new story content.

For example, the GMDX mod enhances enemy behavior, provides new tools, improves the graphics, and rebalances numerous gameplay systems. Meanwhile, the Revision mod features similar visual enhancements, allows players to toggle various gameplay alterations, and includes a new soundtrack. Anyone who owns Deus Ex on GOG can easily download both mods from their store pages.

The game is also frequently on sale at rock-bottom prices. It is currently available for 97 cents on Steam and 78 cents on Green Man Gaming. Whether owning a copy guarantees a free upgrade or discount for the remaster remains unclear.

Deus Ex was an early pioneer of the "immersive sim" genre, combining stealth, action, and RPG elements with a well-regarded storyline. Aside from later entries in the series, it is also considered a precursor to titles like BioShock, Stalker, Dishonored, Skyrim, Hitman, and Cyberpunk 2077.