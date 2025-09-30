WTF?! When modern technology goes wrong, it can do so in worrying ways. A Samsung Galaxy Ring user, for example, discovered the device was swelling and crushing his finger. Not only did this result in him being denied entry onto his flight, but he had to be hospitalized to have it removed. There are some theories as to why it happened, though.

Daniel Rotar, from YouTube channel ZONEofTECH, posted on X that his Galaxy Ring had started swelling while he was wearing it – you can see in the image how the ring is crushing his finger as the inner casing warps inwards.

Rotar said that the ring had become so tight as a result that he couldn't remove the health tracker, and it was starting to hurt. Worst of all, he was just about to get on a flight.

Ahhh…this is…not good.



My Samsung Galaxy Ring's battery started swelling. While it's on my finger 😬. And while I'm about to board a flight 😬



Now I cannot take it off and this thing hurts.



Any quick suggestions @SamsungUK @SamsungMobileUS? pic.twitter.com/LOO1kSlQUw – Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) September 29, 2025

In a follow-up post a couple of hours later, Rotar said that the swelling ring meant he had been denied boarding his flight – perhaps memories of the Galaxy Note 7 were concerning airport staff. It meant that after 47 hours of previous traveling, he was forced to pay for a hotel for the night.

Worse was to come for Rotar. He was sent to hospital to have the ring removed as an emergency. Staff had to use ice to reduce the swelling and a medical lubricant to slide the ring off his finger. It seems previous attempts to remove the device at the airport using soap and hand cream had exacerbated the problem, as this caused the already swollen battery to expand further.

With the ring finally removed, Rotar posted images of the buckled inner casing.

Update:



- I was denied boarding due to this (been travelling for ~47h straight so this is really nice 🙃). Need to pay for a hotel for the night now and get back home tomorrow



- was sent to the hospital, as an emergency



- ring got removed



You can see the battery all… https://t.co/SRPfYI92Zg pic.twitter.com/ob8uUp5BeW – Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) September 29, 2025

There are some theories as to why the Galaxy Ring decided to assault its wearer. Rotar was in Hawaii attending the Snapdragon Summit at the time of the incident, so the heat may have played a part.

The exposure to saltwater, several long flights beforehand, and even a battery that was already faulty may have been factors, too. Rotar notes that the ring appeared to be showing battery issues before the swelling, lasting just 1.5 days instead of the expected seven.

Samsung has a dedicated support page on how to remove the Galaxy Ring if it is stuck due to natural fluctuations in finger size – no mention of battery swelling. It recommends using soap and water, submerging in cold water, holding your hand above heart level, and, as a last resort, have the ring cut off by a professional.

Update (Sep 30, 9am): Daniel has posted an update on X, he's finally home. Samsung reached out to refund his hotel, arranged transport, and collected the ring for investigation. He notes there were months of battery issues with the Galaxy Ring before the swelling, and that other Ring owners have reported similar problems – including battery drain and swelling. Samsung is investigating.