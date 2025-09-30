Rumor mill: It's been almost a year since Sony released the PlayStation 5 Pro, which is now $50 more expensive than at launch. Nevertheless, there are more reports that a refreshed version is on the way, and it could include a new DualSense V3 controller with a removable battery.

The first rumors that Sony was refreshing what is already a mid-cycle refresh arrived earlier this month. Now, a report from Polish outlet PPE has some more details.

According to the site, which cites a leaker called Graczdari, the updated PlayStation 5 Pro console itself will be a minor revamp compared to the current version. It will be slightly more power efficient, consuming around 3% less power than the current Pro model.

The bigger change might be found in the new Pro's bundled controller. This DualSense V3, which will also be sold separately, is said to come with a swappable battery. Such a luxury has never been present in a first-party Sony controller, which require third-party accessories if you want swappable batteries.

There's no word on whether the DualSense V3 will use Hall effect sticks to help avoid drift issues, but it's unlikely seeing as even the high-end DualSense Edge doesn't feature this technology.

The report claims that both the new PS5 Pro and DualSense V3 will be released at the end of November, with the latter replacing the current DualSense controllers at retailers. So, if you want a new PS5 controller, maybe wait for a new version or the current model's price to fall.

All rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, of course, but the source has a good history with leaks. Graczdari correctly revealed that Microsoft Flight Simulator was coming to the PlayStation 5 and uncovered the physical version of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.

Sony is no stranger to updating its consoles with minor revisions – in addition to those it gives major updates. The new PS5 Digital Edition, for example, has forgone the glossy plastic in the previous model for a matte finish across the entire body. Less welcome is the fact that Sony reduced the amount of storage from 1TB to 825GB.