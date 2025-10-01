TL;DR: Avenir Telecom, the European telecommunications specialist with licensing rights to the Energizer brand, has announced a new laptop sporting a massive battery pack. It's so big, in fact, that you likely won't be able to fly with it due to Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.

The Energizer EnergyBook Pro Ultra features a four-cell, 13,000 mAh (192 Wh) battery that is said to be good for up to 11 hours of gaming or graphic design usage or 28 hours of "intense" office use such as browsing the web or participating in a conference call. In standby mode, users can go a full week without having to recharge.

The laptop make claims the battery is remarkably durable, and will experience only minimal degradation even after several hundred charge cycles.

The rest of the specs fall into the mid-range category. The EnergyBook Pro Ultra is powered by an unspecified AMD Ryzen 5 processor paired with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB NVMe solid-state drive. You do get an 18-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, but the resolution is limited to just 1,920 x 1,200. No word on what sort of graphics this laptop brings to the table.

Other extras mentioned in the press release include USB-C, HDMI, and USB 3.0 connectivity, as well as an SD card reader and a headphone jack.

Unfortunately for travelers, the Pro Ultra is unlikely to make it onto your next flight. The FAA currently limits batteries in electronic devices like laptops to 160 Wh, and those between 101-160 Wh require airline approval. Batteries over 160 Wh are prohibited.

Avenir Telecom announced two additional laptops, the EnergyBook Pro XL that also comes with an 18-inch display, and the compact EnergyBook Pro with a smaller 15-inch screen. Battery sizes for these models weren't mentioned.

Avenir Telecom lists a starting price of 449 € (around $527), but that's likely for one of the lower-level units and not the Pro Ultra. A launch date and target markets weren't mentioned, either.