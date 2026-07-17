Why it matters: Display enthusiasts have anticipated the emergence of inkjet-printed (IJP) OLED panels in consumer products since TCL subsidiary TCL-CSOT began promoting them in 2024. The technology aims to improve OLED in numerous ways while also making the traditionally expensive displays more affordable, which could make them suitable for a wider range of devices.

Lenovo's R9000P laptop, the world's first to feature an IJP OLED screen, is now available in China, starting at around $1,300. It remains unclear when the laptop or any other IJP OLED model might appear globally, but the device raises hopes that the technology will soon lead to cheaper OLED notebooks.

According to TCL-CSOT, the IJP manufacturing process increases OLED brightness by doubling the luminescent material utilization rate to 90% and halving blue-light loss. Furthermore, using more durable materials and a higher aperture ratio significantly extends a panel's lifespan.

IJP, which involves large, precise inkjet printers, is actually already used in much of the traditional OLED production process, such as encapsulation layer deposition and depositing quantum dots in Samsung QD-OLED panels. TCL extended the technique to emitters and other stack materials, shortening manufacturing time by 30%, lowering costs by 20%, and reducing power consumption. The company also highlights sidestepping the need for high-precision fine metal masks as a major cost-cutter.

TCL debuted IJP OLED in a 65-inch 8K 120Hz curved monitor with an 1800R curve a few years ago. Mass production using the technology began with a 21.6-inch 4K monitor for medical professionals.

IJP's emergence in Lenovo's new laptop points toward a future where OLED becomes more common. The R9000P's panel supports a 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, a 3ms response time, and 500 nits of brightness.

Marketed as a multi-purpose laptop, it could make for a modest gaming machine, with a mobile RTX 4060 graphics card packing 8GB of VRAM and support for AMD FreeSync along with Nvidia G-Sync. The CPU is a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, and the only storage option is a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. While the notebook includes DDR5-5600 RAM, Lenovo pegged its minimum operating frequency at 5,200 MT/s.

OLED panels may also emerge in other relatively low-cost products in the coming months. Apple is expected to unveil the first OLED iPad mini later this year, followed by a new iPad Air early next year. Chinese resale listings have also intensified rumors that the Nintendo Switch 2 might soon receive an OLED variant.