A hot potato: Oracle has confirmed that customers using its E-Business Suite have received extortion emails, marking an escalation in a hacking campaign first reported by Google earlier in the week. The company said the attack appears to exploit previously disclosed vulnerabilities and urged clients to update their systems to the latest security patch levels while investigations continue. Oracle has not disclosed how many organizations were targeted or whether any data was compromised.

The campaign, described by Google as "high volume," involves emails sent to executives at multiple firms, warning that sensitive information allegedly stolen from Oracle applications would be released unless ransom demands were paid. Google said hackers claiming affiliation with the ransomware group known as cl0p have taken responsibility for the campaign but cautioned that it has not verified those claims.

Oracle's statement appeared to confirm elements of Google's earlier warning that attackers were attempting to pressure the company's enterprise clients into paying large sums.

Oracle has pointed to possible exploitation of software flaws already addressed in earlier critical updates and reiterated that affected customers should immediately apply the July 2025 Critical Patch Update. The company did not respond to questions from Reuters about the scope or geographic distribution of the attacks.

Cybersecurity analysts say the incident fits the pattern of large-scale data extortion operations linked to ransomware-as-a-service groups. Cynthia Kaiser, who heads the Ransomware Research Center at the cybersecurity firm Halcyon, told Reuters that recent ransom demands observed by her team ranged from several million to as high as $50 million.

She said early evidence suggests possible ties between the campaign and cl0p, though she cautioned that attribution remains uncertain because criminal groups often reuse one another's infrastructure and methods.

The cl0p ransomware group, active since at least 2019, operates under a ransomware-as-a-service model, licensing its encryption tools and data leak platforms to other actors who share profits from successful attacks. Its decentralized structure makes it difficult for investigators to trace operations or pinpoint leadership, though cybersecurity researchers have long assessed that the network is Russian-speaking or Russia-affiliated.

Trend Micro, a security firm that has tracked cl0p for several years, has described the group as "a trendsetter" for frequently altering its tactics. The organization was previously linked to high-profile breaches, including the MOVEit file transfer attacks in 2023 that affected governments and corporations worldwide.

As of Friday, neither Oracle nor Google had provided direct evidence that customer data had been exfiltrated. Both companies, however, urged all Oracle E-Business Suite users to verify that their systems are fully patched and to report any suspicious communications to their internal security teams. The investigation remains ongoing.