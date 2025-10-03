Forward-looking: Battlefield 6 is shaping up to be one of the biggest video game releases of 2025, with a record number of players participating in its open beta over the past few months. A new report suggests it could become one of the most successful entries in the franchise's history, a welcome turnaround after the disappointing launch of Battlefield 2042.

According to a report from The Game Business, 1.7 million copies of Battlefield 6 have already been pre-ordered on Steam, with another five million units expected to sell during its first week after launch. The data, sourced from Ampere Analysis, also notes that the beta version has been a major success, attracting 22 million players over the past few months.

Gaming market research firm Newzoo published its own estimates, placing the total number of beta participants even higher, at 25 million. The firm reported a peak concurrent player count of 10.4 million – more than double the 5.1 million peak recorded during the Battlefield 2042 beta.

Battlefield 6 will launch on October 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PCs. Its single-player campaign follows a conflict between NATO and a private militia called Pax Armata, while the multiplayer mode introduces four character classes – Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon, each specializing in distinct weapons and combat strategies.

The game will also feature several returning modes, including the new Escalation mode. Early reviews describe Escalation as an intense, objective-based experience that builds on the classic Conquest formula but with key differences, such as fewer objectives, a shifting front line, and heightened combat intensity.

It's been a turbulent week for the gaming industry, marked by multiple unexpected – and unpopular – developments. Earlier this week, EA was acquired by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for $55 billion, while Microsoft drew backlash for raising the price of its Game Pass Ultimate subscription by 50 percent.

Beyond Battlefield 6, several other AAA titles are scheduled for release in late 2025, including Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, The Outer Worlds 2, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Looking ahead to 2026, fans will finally get their hands on the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI after years of delays and postponements.