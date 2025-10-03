Looking ahead: AI's appetite for compute is reshaping the data center race. For now, Nvidia's powerful accelerators dominate the infrastructure that powers massive AI workloads. But that grip could loosen soon, as Microsoft and other Big Tech companies pour billions into developing their own chips and expanding capacity to keep pace with ever-growing demand.

Microsoft currently relies on Nvidia AI chips for its data centers but is actively working to implement its own hardware solutions in the future. According to Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott, the company is building long-term plans that would not require chips from third-party providers.

Scott shared details about Microsoft's strategy during a recent discussion at Italian Tech Week, moderated by CNBC hosts. Redmond does not place "faith" in any specific AI accelerator, Scott said, instead opting for whichever solution offers the best balance of price and performance.

Nvidia's GPU technology has met Microsoft's (and other Big Tech companies') needs for years, Scott acknowledged. However, he added that Microsoft "will literally entertain anything to ensure we have enough capacity to meet this demand."

Redmond currently relies on a diverse fleet of accelerators, including chips from Nvidia, AMD, and other partners. The company also develops its own solutions, such as the Arm-based Cobalt CPU and the Maia dedicated AI accelerator. Microsoft is now working on the next generation of its hardware, Scott confirmed, though he did not provide further details.

Microsoft already uses numerous in-house silicon designs in its data centers and is likely to continue expanding these projects. Scott revealed that the company's goal is to build complete, end-to-end systems – including network and cooling infrastructure – allowing total freedom to optimize performance.

In fact, Microsoft has been increasingly transparent about its data center ambitions. The company recently announced the development of the world's most powerful AI data center, which is expected to deliver a substantial performance boost over today's top supercomputers. A new microfluidic cooling solution is also in development.

Despite growing warnings about a potential AI bubble that could disrupt the IT industry, Scott emphasized that computing capacity still falls short of demand. Microsoft anticipates a "massive" crunch in the near future, as corporations struggle to expand capacity quickly enough to keep up with the surge in AI workloads triggered by ChatGPT and similar applications.