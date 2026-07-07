Crystal ball: It's been assumed for a while now that the RTX 5000 Super series will never see the light of day, likely another victim of the memory crisis ravaging the industry. But one of the unreleased cards, the RTX 5080 Super, has appeared in Seasonic's PSU calculator, leading to speculation that Nvidia will unveil the GPUs at CES 2027.

According to the PSU wattage calculator's listing, the RTX 5080 Super has a TDP of 415W. That aligns with previous rumors about the card, which placed its TDP at a less specific 400+W.

For comparison, the vanilla RTX 5080 has a TDP of 360W, or around 15% less than its Super version.

According to previous reports, the RTX 5080 Super also has 50% more memory than the standard version (24GB vs. 16GB) across the same 256-bit bus running at 32Gbps, 2Gbps more than RTX 5080. It will also use 3 GB GDDR7 modules, all of which pushes total bandwidth up by more than 6% to 1TB/s, compared with 960GB/s. Elsewhere, the number of CUDA cores remains the same – 10,752.

The RTX 5080 Super isn't the first card in the unannounced series to appear in Seasonic's calculator. Both the RTX 5070 Super and RTX 5070 Ti Super were added in September last year. Check out all the reported specs in the table below.

RTX 5080 RTX 5080 Super RTX 5070 Ti RTX 5070 Ti Super RTX 5070 RTX 5070 Super GPU Die GB203 GB205 CUDA Cores 10,752 8,960 6,144 6,400 Memory Capacity 16 GB 24 GB 16 GB 24 GB 12 GB 18 GB Memory Speed 30 Gbps 32 Gbps 28 Gbps Bus Type 256-bit 192-bit Total Board Power 360W 415W 300W 350W 250W 275W

It's important to remember, of course, that the Super cards' appearance in the tool confirms nothing. Many expected the series to be announced at CES 2026 in January after it appeared in the calculator a few months earlier, but Nvidia put a stop to the rumors prior to the event with confirmation that there would be no new GPUs.

There's also the fact that these cards would presumably cost an absolute fortune amid the AI-driven memory crisis. The situation is so bad that the RTX 3060 was recently relaunched in the US and Europe, carrying the same $329 price it had when first released in 2021.

However, despite evidence to the contrary, we do keep seeing claims that the Super series will launch at some point in the near future. Renowned leaker MEGAsizeGPU, who has a good track record when it comes to Nvidia rumors, said last month that they could even be announced this year.