WTF?! Drones have found a lot of uses over the years, from delivery systems and firefighting tools to weapons of destruction. In Japan, a model has been designed as a way of scaring away birds from farms using a laser light show. But the drones serve a bigger role than just expensive scarecrows: they're helping prevent the spread of avian flu.

Japanese tech giant NTT, formerly Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, designed the drones specifically as a way of protecting poultry farms, reports Tom's Hardware.

NTT e-Drone Technology worked closely with NTT East Japan and the Chiba Prefecture government to create the bird-bothering machines.

One might imagine that a hefty, loud drone with its spinning propellers would be enough to scare off birds, but NTT went the extra mile in this respect. The proposed BB102 (Bird and Beast) drone carries a laser system. It isn't a Star Wars-style weapon that cooks the birds like Christmas turkeys; it's a laser show made up of red and green rays that project colored dots onto a surface.

The laser flickers on and off to prevent any animals from getting too comfortable by staying between the gaps in the drone's rays. The red and green colors were chosen as they are proven to ward off not just birds, but also animals such as deer – and wild boar, based on the video.

The auto-navigating drones are more environmentally friendly than alternative methods for keeping animals away, such as using chemicals. They're likely both more effective and more ethical than attempting to deter wildlife through physical pursuit, too. Moreover, farmers will receive aid with paying for the drones through government subsidies.

Wild birds – especially waterfowl like ducks and geese – are natural carriers of avian influenza viruses. While they often don't get sick themselves, they can spread the virus to domestic poultry, where it can cause severe outbreaks.

Wild birds can shed the virus in their droppings, saliva, and nasal secretions. Some avian flu strains can infect humans, particularly those who handle infected birds.

These outbreaks can lead to mass culling to stop the spread, causing huge financial losses for farmers. NTT notes in its press release that "Between January and February 2025, a severe situation unfolded within Chiba Prefecture, resulting in the culling of over 3.3 million poultry."