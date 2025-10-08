The takeaway: The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics recognizes not only the ingenuity of the three US scientists but also the foundation their work laid for technologies still in development. Four decades after their initial demonstrations, the quantum circuits they envisioned remain central to science's ongoing effort to turn quantum theory into practical devices that could transform how information is processed and measured.

Three American physicists have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for pioneering work that revealed how quantum mechanical phenomena can be harnessed in practical electronic circuits, paving the way for future advances in computing, sensing, and encryption.

John Clarke of the University of California, Berkeley; Michel Devoret of Yale University and UC Santa Barbara; and John Martinis of UC Santa Barbara will share the $1.17 million prize. Their discoveries, first demonstrated in the mid-1980s, showed how the counterintuitive behavior of matter at the quantum scale could be made observable and controllable in circuits small enough to fit in the palm of a hand.

Announcing the award in Stockholm, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three researchers' experiments brought quantum mechanics out of the realm of theory and into engineered systems. They demonstrated that effects such as quantum tunneling – a process by which particles pass through barriers that would otherwise be impenetrable – could occur within circuits made from superconducting materials.

These materials conduct electricity without resistance when cooled to ultra-low temperatures, allowing electrons to flow freely and coherently. Their results revealed that the fundamental laws governing the atomic world could be applied in macroscopic devices, effectively bridging classical and quantum physics.

In one of their landmark experiments in 1984, the team explored how quantum tunneling could occur within a superconducting loop interrupted by thin insulating layers known as Josephson junctions. These junctions create a quantum mechanical link between superconductors, allowing the so-called supercurrent to tunnel through the barrier.

This behavior defies the logic of classical physics, which would predict a complete block in electrical flow. The demonstration proved that circuits could be engineered to behave as quantum systems, capable of maintaining delicate quantum states such as superposition and entanglement – key ingredients for quantum computing.

"These discoveries showed that the bizarre properties of the quantum world can be made concrete in systems we can hold in our hands," the Nobel committee said in its citation. Committee chair Olle Eriksson praised the work as an example of how a century-old field continues to evolve, noting that "quantum mechanics is the foundation of all digital technology."

The experiments opened the door to what is now known as superconducting quantum technology, an active area of research that seeks to create qubits from engineered electrical circuits.

The implications of this work continue to ripple through physics and engineering today. Superconducting circuits similar to those first studied by Clarke, Devoret, and Martinis now lie at the heart of efforts by leading research groups and technology companies to build practical quantum computers.

Beyond computing, the principles demonstrated in the laureates' early experiments are also driving advances in precision sensing and communications. Quantum sensors built with superconducting circuits are being developed to detect minute magnetic fields, gravitational variations, and even underground structures. Meanwhile, quantum encryption methods that rely on the fragility of quantum states hold promise for communication systems that cannot be intercepted without detection.

Speaking by phone to the Stockholm audience during the announcement, Clarke said he was "completely stunned" by the recognition. "It had never occurred to me in any way that this might be the basis of a Nobel Prize," he said.

Image credit: The Financial Times