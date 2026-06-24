Why it matters: President Donald Trump has set firmer deadlines for US quantum computing efforts, signing two executive orders designed to accelerate the technology's development while fast-tracking defenses against the security risks it poses. The directives signal a shift from broad policy ambitions to concrete timelines and measurable goals.

One order directs federal agencies to work with private companies and universities to deliver a quantum computer capable of supporting scientific research by 2028. The Department of Energy has been tasked with identifying the technical benchmarks that will define the system.

The emphasis is on demonstrating practical utility, not just increasing scale. Quantum computers are expected to outperform today's supercomputers on certain types of problems, but reliably achieving that advantage outside controlled laboratory environments remains a significant challenge. The 2028 target is intended to demonstrate that the technology can move beyond theory and experimentation into real-world applications.

At the same time, the administration is accelerating efforts to address the security implications of quantum computing. A separate executive order directs federal agencies to speed up the adoption of quantum-resistant encryption, setting a 2031 deadline – four years earlier than previously planned. The order places particular emphasis on critical infrastructure, including power grids and water systems, which are considered especially vulnerable to disruption.

Also see: What is Quantum Computing?

"This executive order matters because it puts dates on a security transition that can no longer stay theoretical," Rebecca Krauthamer, chief executive of QuSecure, told The Wall Street Journal.

The concern is that sufficiently advanced quantum computers could eventually break many of the encryption methods widely used today. As a result, governments and companies have begun transitioning to post-quantum cryptography, even before such systems become a reality.

The new orders also address quantum sensing, a less-publicized but potentially transformative field. The Departments of Commerce and Defense have been directed to deploy quantum sensors within the next five years. These devices can deliver extremely precise measurements and may provide an alternative to GPS, particularly in environments where satellite signals are unreliable, unavailable, or intentionally disrupted. The technology could have significant applications in both military operations and space exploration.

The timing of the executive actions aligns with a surge in investment across the sector. Billions of dollars in federal funding are flowing through the Commerce Department to quantum firms, while companies such as IBM, Microsoft, and Google are expanding their own programs. Startups are also attracting significant capital, with many focused on improving hardware stability, scaling qubit systems, and refining software.

Even with this influx of funding and attention, the field still faces major technical challenges. Building reliable, large-scale quantum systems remains difficult, with issues such as error correction and system stability continuing to slow progress. While investor enthusiasm has driven up valuations for some companies, questions remain about how quickly the technology can deliver on its promises.

Still, the administration's approach suggests a growing sense of urgency. With firm deadlines for both building and securing quantum systems, Washington is treating the technology as both a strategic priority and a near-term vulnerability.