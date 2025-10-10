Facepalm: Chinese smartphone vendor Vivo unveiled its Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update in Shenzhen earlier today, ahead of its global debut next week. The official video showcases several notable features, but many users noticed that the new UI has an uncanny resemblance to iOS 26.

At its annual developer conference, Vivo unveiled the latest versions of its mobile operating systems: OriginOS 6 for smartphones and BlueOS 3 for smartwatches. OriginOS 6 introduces a completely redesigned interface and a suite of AI tools across dozens of Vivo and iQOO phones.

Despite the many AI features in the new UI, it has drawn attention on social media for its striking similarity to Apple's Liquid Glass design. Like iOS 26, Vivo's Android skin features a glassy interface with translucent panels and frosted overlays.

Other design elements include rounded app icons and buttons, a hovering dock on the homescreen, and stacked UI layers with depth shadows for a glass-like appearance. OriginOS 6 also adds real-time and progressive blur, similar to iOS 26. The redesigned native apps also maintain the glassy look, further echoing iOS 26.

The lockscreen in OriginOS 6 also closely resembles the iOS 26 lockscreen, including an animated clock that strongly mirrors the default Apple design. The update introduces a new 'Atomic Island,' which appears to be a clear imitation of the iPhone's Dynamic Island. The official video further shows the music widget background transitioning from opaque to translucent, again echoing iOS 26's visual style.

Blatant copying aside, OriginOS 6 introduces advanced technologies, including super-core computing, dual-rendering architecture, and photonic storage to make animations and transitions smoother. Notable new AI features include a phone assistant, object eraser, summary generation, and Circle to Search 2.0.

The Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300, and iQOO 15 will be the first devices to run OriginOS 6 out of the box, though several existing models will also receive the update.

According to the official schedule, the Vivo X Fold and X200 series, along with the iQOO 13 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro series, will get the new UI next month, while Vivo plans to update older devices between December 2025 and May 2026.