What just happened? Customers with high-end audio systems built around Bose SoundTouch will soon lose some "smart" functionality, making them more like a traditional speaker. Although the company has provided several months' notice, the announcement underscores the vulnerability of connected hardware to corporate decisions and infrastructure lifecycles.

Bose has confirmed it will disable key internet-based features for its SoundTouch line of Wi-Fi speakers and soundbars early next year, marking the end of cloud support for a product family once central to its connected home strategy. The audio company told customers this week that the shutdown will take effect on February 18, 2026, rendering the companion SoundTouch app and several related services inoperable.

The SoundTouch platform, introduced in 2013, was designed to deliver multiroom audio over Wi-Fi, working with streaming services such as Spotify and TuneIn while enabling synchronized playback on multiple speakers positioned throughout a home. The app allowed users to set and manage presets and control devices from smartphones or tablets.

After the deadline, those capabilities will disappear. Bose says some existing presets may still function but cannot be modified once cloud service ends. The company will also stop delivering software security updates, leaving devices without ongoing maintenance.

While the loss will strip the products of much of their original functionality, the hardware itself will remain usable for traditional audio playback. Bose confirmed that wired connections via AUX or HDMI will continue working, along with Bluetooth streaming. However, Bluetooth typically introduces greater audio latency compared with Wi-Fi-based playback, which could affect synchronization in multiroom setups.

Bose is offering a trade-in credit of up to $200 for affected SoundTouch units, depending on model and condition. In its customer notice, the company explained the decision as a consequence of shifting technology priorities – maintaining the cloud infrastructure for its decade-old systems is no longer viable.

"Technology has evolved since then, and we're no longer able to sustain the development and support of the cloud infrastructure that powers this older generation of products," it said.

The SoundTouch lineup saw multiple expansions after its debut. At launch, Bose offered three premium speakers priced between $399 and $699, positioned as home streaming solutions. By 2015, Bose had introduced smaller speakers starting at $200 and higher-performance soundbars and theater systems costing well over $1,000. Despite steady updates in its early years, the company began winding down sales in 2020, telling customers at the time that app and software support would continue "for the foreseeable future." That period has now ended.

Reactions from long-time owners have been highly critical, with many pointing to the significant investment they made in the ecosystem. On community forums, users have expressed frustration about losing features that remain essential to their use of the system.

One said they had spent "over $1,500" on SoundTouch products within the past decade and now feel alienated by the decision. Some have called for Bose to make the development kits open source, allowing independent developers to keep the system operational. However, the company has not indicated any intention to release proprietary code or documentation.

The shutdown also cements a divide between SoundTouch and Bose's newer software ecosystem. The more recent Bose Music app – released with the Home Speaker 500 and Soundbar 700 series – supports all current home products but does not support SoundTouch hardware.

Engineers from rival Sonos have previously warned of the complexity involved in integrating older speakers into redesigned platforms, citing the need to overhaul not just app interfaces but underlying cloud services and firmware across multiple product generations. Bose has concluded that such integration would be neither technically straightforward nor financially practical.