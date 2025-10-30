In a nutshell: The team behind the original Sound Blaster audio card has turned to Kickstarter to fund their latest project. Sound Blaster Re:Imagine is a modular audio hub designed to simplify device management, function as a programmable stream deck, and so much more.

At the heart of the Re:Imagine is an octa-core Arm-based SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 16GB of eMMC flash storage. There's also a 6-TOPS neural processing unit and a studio-grade DAC and amp that delivers high-resolution playback up to 32-bit / 384 kHz with the ability to power headphones / large speakers up to 300Ω.

The platform operates as a standalone unit running Linux OS, or can be connected to a PC via USB. The team is initially offering the kit with a horizontal base that accommodates five modular slots (two for the display, the other three for components like buttons, knobs, or sliders) although a stretch goal with six total slots in a 2x3 pattern is also in the works.

All of the unit's buttons and switches are programmable, allowing users to perform functions like muting a call, launching a game, or starting a recording with a single action. More advanced users can leverage the included SDK to create their own apps and control devices in new ways thanks to root hardware access.

You don't need to be a programmer to extract value from Re:Imagine out of the box, the team notes. The unit will ship with several pre-loaded apps including a DOS emulator for on-device retro gaming, an AI DJ that can automatically generate music based on prompts, and one-tap visualizers. There are even new AI-powered versions of classics like Dr. Sbaitso and the Sound Blaster Parrot.

The Creative team has already smashed their modest funding goal with more than $87,000 pledged from 277 backers as of writing, and 57 days remaining. Early bird pricing starts at $329, which includes a horizontal base, a smart screen module, a dual slider module, a buttons module, and a knob module. The first wave of units are expected to ship out in June 2026.