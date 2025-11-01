Looking ahead: Across US cities, robots are being deployed to tackle jobs once reserved for human workers – tasks that are often dirty, dangerous, or monotonous. While the private sector has long used automation, public agencies are only beginning to test these technologies as they weigh safety, costs, and the public's comfort level with robotic systems operating in shared spaces.

Municipal budgets and accountability requirements have slowed adoption, said Peter Stone, a computer science professor at the University of Texas at Austin. "Cities are on relatively tight budgets, and so far, robots aren't making things less expensive," he told The Wall Street Journal. Yet some local governments are finding roles where robotics improve efficiency or reduce risk without increasing spending.

Kansas City, Missouri, began using a remote-controlled firefighting robot in March 2024 to help keep firefighters out of hazardous environments. The machine, roughly the size of a small car with tank-style treads, delivers up to 2,500 gallons of water per minute – more than most fire engines – and can push vehicles or debris out of its path.

Equipped with four thermal and visible-light cameras, a front blade, and a winch, the robot operates alongside drones that scout fire scenes for the operator. Battalion Chief Benjamin Schloegel, who leads the department's drone and robotics division, said the robot has already been used for large industrial fires.

During its debut at a recycling plant fire, 30 firefighters were initially dispatched, but once the robot began working, more than half were released to other calls. Schloegel said the machine shortened the cleanup phase and reduced smoke in nearby neighborhoods by 12 hours. He expects future uses to include wilderness rescues and active-shooter incidents, where remote operations reduce personnel risk.

In Englewood, Colorado, the Arapahoe Libraries district plans to introduce a four-wheeled guide robot when it opens a combined coworking and event facility in early 2026. Called the Space and Cafe, the building will include a 200-person event hall, meeting rooms, and a public cafe.

The robot will serve as a secondary concierge, directing visitors to their destinations when human staff are unavailable. It will navigate through the building at customized speeds while avoiding obstacles. Anthony White, the district's director of innovation and technology, said a second robot is being tested to deliver cafe items to workspaces. He described the project as part of the library's mission to make emerging technology accessible in everyday contexts.

Irvine, California, has taken a data-driven approach, using five robots to conduct an exhaustive review of the city's sidewalks, curb ramps, trails, and transit stops to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The project began in August 2024 and is expected to finish in less than six months – a process that would have taken city staff several years to complete manually.

The robots are measuring more than 9,000 curb ramps, 950 miles of sidewalks, 400 transit stops, and 70 miles of trails. They record precise surface data, such as slopes and cracks, every few centimeters – far more detailed than traditional 10-foot interval inspections.

"They're providing a lot more accurate data," said Vu Tran, the city's principal civil engineer. The robots can operate for up to 12 hours on weekdays before recharging, but Tran noted that curious pedestrians sometimes pause to take photos, slowing progress.

In Sanford, North Carolina, ten battery-powered lawn-mowing robots now maintain about six acres of grass around City Hall and nearby water towers. They mow up to 23 hours per day and automatically return to charging docks when needed.

The robots improve safety by eliminating the need for workers to navigate steep slopes and reducing noise compared with traditional gas-powered equipment. Brian Flynn, the city's horticulturist, said the constant mowing promotes healthier lawns and less pesticide use.

"These mowers give you consistent quality cuts, so the appearance is neat and uniform seven days a week," Flynn said. The robots also free up staff for other maintenance projects. Residents even named several of the mowers through a public contest, including "Jason Ma Mowa," "Britney Shears," and "Snippy Longstockings."

Detroit is using robotics to clean up its waterfront park while introducing residents to new technology. On Belle Isle, a mobile robot sifts sand at a rate of 32,000 square feet per hour, removing cigarette butts, food wrappers, and glass. A second water-based drone collects up to 200 pounds of debris daily from nearby streams and the marina.

Tim Slusser, the city's Chief of Mobility Innovation, said autonomous operations are being considered for future versions. The Belle Isle Conservancy helps analyze the collected waste to track pollution sources and develop prevention strategies.

Detroit's permitting process encourages companies to test emerging technologies, from mobile EV charging to automated food-waste collection. Slusser said the city's role is to enable experimentation. "We want them to understand that these are the opportunities of the future," he said.

Image credit: The Wall Street Journal